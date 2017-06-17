AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann meets protesting teachers

AAP state convener Bhagwant Mann talks to BEd and TET teachers in Mohali on Friday. Jasbir Malhi AAP state convener Bhagwant Mann talks to BEd and TET teachers in Mohali on Friday. Jasbir Malhi

Aam Aadmi Party Punjab president Bhagwant Mann visited the protesting BEd and TET teachers on Friday who climbed atop a water tank on Thursday. Mann said their party would extend support to the protesting teachers and their MLAs would raise the issue in the Assembly. He added that the teachers have raised their genuine demands and the state government was not ready to listen and that was injustice. Mann also said the AAP would join the teachers’ protest and they would raise the demands at every level.

Speaking to the media persons, Mann also said expulsion of AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Assembly was illegal and the state government wanted to silence the voices against the misrule.

“Whoever speaks against the misrule will face the same fate. We strongly condemn this step and we are with Khaira,” Mann said. He further said though the government has changed in the state, the Congress was working in the same way the SAD used to work.

