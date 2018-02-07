AAP MLAs meet Punjab Speaker, raise illegal sand mining, ‘goonda’ tax

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday met Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh and demanded that an all-party committee be set up to look into the issues of illegal sand mining and “goonda tax” in the state.

Led by Leader of the Opposition (LOP) Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the delegation, comprising party MLAs, complained to the Speaker about the illegal sand mining, which had “dominated the political spectrum of Punjab for the past many years and had been a major issue during the last Assembly polls”. Appreciating the efforts of the Speaker to form an all-party Vidhan Sabha committee to look into the issues of farm indebtedness and suicides by farmers, the AAP leaders demanded setting up of a similar panel of MLAs, which would visit the illegal mining sites. “Illegal mining by mafia, backed by politicians, is causing huge financial loss to the public exchequer, besides sky-rocketing the prices of sand and gravel in Punjab,” said a member.

Khaira said the Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to put an end to the large-scale illegal mining undertaken by mafia-politician nexus during the 10 years of SAD-BJP rule. Instead of putting an end to the illegal mining, former minister Rana Gurjeet Singh and his associates hijacked the first online auction held in May 2017, which rocked the state and snowballed into a major corruption scandal, forcing the chief minister to drop the tainted minister, although belatedly,” Khaira said. He added taking advantage of the chief minister’s soft approach on the issue of illegal mining during the last 8-10 months, mining mafia, backed by politicians, have again raised their head. “Reports of such blatant illegal mining are coming from every nook and corner of the state, including Khizrabad near Mullanpur, Samrala, Ropar, Rahon, Faridkot, Ferozpore, Harike, Taran Taran, Shahkot and Pathankot,” said Khaira. Interacting with the media later, the LOP said that Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil PPCC president Jakhar, during their media interaction at Jalandhar on February 4, admitted to the menace of unchecked illegal mining in Punjab. “The admittance has not only vindicated the charges of the Opposition, but has created an urgency to curb this menace with an iron hand,” Khaira said.

Khaira also raised the issue of alleged collection of “goonda tax” from the contractors of a new petrochemical plant worth Rs 25,000 crore being set up in Bathinda oil refinery. “Startling reports have emerged that a group of ruling party politicians are collecting goonda tax.,” he said.

