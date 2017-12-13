AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira faces fire from SAD for comment on woman Akali

Punjab Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira at Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh Monday. (Express Photo/ Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira at Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh Monday. (Express Photo/ Kamleshwar Singh)

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira of AAP has come under attack from SAD for his remarks on an Istri Akali Dal leader who was thrashed by some persons and left severely injured near Barnala.

After a video of the November 2 incident went viral on social media, Khaira told mediapersons there was a blackmailing angle to the incident and instead blamed the victim, Jaswinder Kaur, for the incident. He also lashed out at the Istri Akali Dal president Jagir Kaur. “There is an angle of blackmailing behind the incident. The kind of leader Jagir Kaur is, the same kind of people must be her followers. In that video, people can be heard saying she had been blackmailing them and demanding Rs 10 lakh… I feel it is bad character… One can immediately doubt there is definitely something wrong which is why she was beaten up,” he said.

Reacting to Khaira’s comments, SAD’s senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema said a criminal case should be registered against him for casting aspersions on the character of a victim of brutality. “There can be no excuse for such inhuman behaviour on the part of Khaira. He must be proceeded against immediately as per law. No one has the right to cast aspersions on a woman by terming her as a blackmailer and a bad character,” he said. “This is a fit case for taking suo motu action against Khaira by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. The Commission should also direct the state police to register a separate case under the SC Act against the AAP leader.”

Khaira told The Indian Express he stood by his statement and would not be browbeaten by the Akalis. “Why are they ignoring my statement to the media that I deplore the incident and that action should be taken against the guilty,” he said.

