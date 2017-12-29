‘Sack Capt for drinking in public, hosting Aroosa Alam at CM’s residence’

Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo

Aam Adami Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Kahira has written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi seeking removal of Capt Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister, alleging “immoral, unethical and inappropriate conduct” by him in a viral video where he is purportedly seen drinking at a social gathering, and also over the alleged illegal stay of Pakistan national Aroosa Alam at his official residence.

Khaira while talking to the Media persons in Jalandhar on Thursday said that a person occupying the office of Chief Minister is supposed to lead by example in public life and is a role model for the people of his state.

“Unfortunately, Capt Amarinder Singh is indulging in appropriate, immoral and unethical activities as clearly evident in the video clip attached wherein he and his Pakistani friend Aroosa Alam are seen drinking alcohol in public. The said video clip has gone viral on the social media, which is bringing great disrepute not only to Capt Amarinder Singh, but also the state of Punjab,” he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was also provided to the media.

He said, “Aroosa Alam is a Defence Analyst of Pakistan with whom India has long standing strained relations besides territorial disputes and there could be every possibility that she has been planted as a mole by the ISI of Pakistan to source information about the vital border state of Punjab. Only recently the DGP Punjab while solving the puzzle of 8 political murders committed in Punjab during last few months, has held ISI responsible for them.”

“I demand removal of Captain from the august office of CM for causing danger to the unity and integrity of India,” said Khaira at a press conference on Thursday, repeating a demand made by him in the letter to Rahul.

Alleging that her stay in India was illegal, Khaira wrote: “I have also learnt that Ms Aroosa Alam while coming to

India has not informed the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) about her place of stay in India, which is a clear violation of the law of the land. She is now staying at CM’s official residence which is a major breach of security by Aroosa Alam in connivance with Capt Amarinder Singh.”

He further said, “It is surprising while we are having a tough time to defend our country from Pakistan, our CM is hosting Aroosa Alam at his official residence.”

