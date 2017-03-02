Kanwar Sandhu’s son dies of cardiac arrest

Karan Sandhu Karan Sandhu

Veteran journalist and AAP leader Kanwar Sandhu’s elder son, Dr Karan Sandhu, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning. He was 35. He was rushed to the PGI in the wee hours of Wednesday after he complained of breathlessness at his residence in Kansal. An NRI, Karan was settled in Canada with his wife and was supposed to go back on March 13. He came to India a few months ago with his wife to campaign for his father, an AAP contestant from Kharar Assembly constituency.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Karan was cremated in the evening at Sector 25 crematorium. AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak attended the cremation. Chief ministers and various cabinet ministers of Punjab and Haryana also expressed condolences over the sad demise of Karan. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal expressed grief over Karan’s untimely demise. Badal described it as a “shock and unspeakable grief”.

In his condolence message, Badal said: “Our hearts go out to Kanwar Sandhu and other members of the bereaved family. It is impossible for me put in words how deeply this terrible bereavement has affected me personally and everyone else who knows Mr Sandhu.”

In a separate message, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said: “It was a tragedy beyond anyone’s imagination and I share my heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.” Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh also condoled the death of Karan Sandhu. “May God give the bereaved family the strength to bear the pain of this tragic loss,” Amarinder said.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.