AAP demands Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to handover home affairs portfolio, say ‘Jungle Raj’ in state

There was ‘jungle raj’ in Punjab as the law and order had “deteriorated” under the Congress-led government in the state, the opposition AAP today alleged and cited the murder of a pastor in Ludhiana. “The murder of pastor Sultan Masih in Ludhiana is yet another attempt to vitiate the hard earned peace in the state, and to create communal wedge in the society.

“The way religious leaders and preachers have been continuously assaulted and murdered in Punjab over a period of time it seems that the law and order machinery in Punjab has completely collapsed,” Sangrur MP and AAP state president Bhagwant Mann and AAP MLA Aman Arora alleged in a joint statement. Pastor was shot dead by two unidentified men in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Lashing out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who holds the portfolio for home affairs and justice, both the AAP leaders demanded that Amarinder immediately hand over the aforesaid portfolio to someone “more dedicated and efficient” from his party. “We need a full-fledged home minister in Punjab who is committed and dedicated to bring the deteriorating law and order situation under control,” they said.

While making an appeal to the people of Punjab, both the AAP leaders said they should continue to maintain peace and brotherhood in the society and “not play into the hands of anti-national and anti-social elements” which have been trying hard to achieve their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the killing of two youths at Guruharsahai yesterday took place due to alleged failure of the state police. In a statement here, former minister Sikandar Singh Maluka said two youths lost their lives in a clash which occurred a day prior to the murderous assault on them.

“Though the police came to the scene after the armed clash it did not take any action due to political pressure against the aggressors,” he alleged. “This resulted in the subsequent attack on Lakhwinder and Beant of Palle Chak village which resulted in their death and severe injuries to two more persons,” he added.

Stating that the state had descended into “jungle raj” due to the Congress government’s alleged failure to check political interference in police functioning, the former minister said things could be corrected if this was stopped immediately.

Two youths were shot dead while two others critically injured after another youth allegedly opened fire over some dispute at Pale Chakk village in Guruharsahai sub-division at Ferozepur.

