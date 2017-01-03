AAP announces two more candidates for Mohali and Lehra assembly

File Photo: Arvind Kejriwal with AAP leaders (Express file photo) File Photo: Arvind Kejriwal with AAP leaders (Express file photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday announced two candidates — for its Mohali and Lehra assembly segments. With the announcements of the two candidates, the number of candidates announced so far has reached 107. The name of remaining 10 candidates shall be announced soon, said party leaders.

Making the announcements, AAP Punjab Convener, Gurpreet Singh Waraich said Narinder Singh Shergill will be the party candidate from Mohali constituency while Jasbir Singh Kudani will contest from Lehra Gaga assembly seat.

A farmer, Kudani who joined the party last year, will contest against former chief minister and Congress heavyweight Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

Waraich said that the party is confident that both the candidates will win with huge margins as both SAD and Congress have failed on all fronts.

Taking about his candidature, Kudani said that he is a local and he knows the area and people well. He said that that the constituency has been ignored for long which is an injustice to the people. He went on to say that that there is no dissidence among the party workers and that all the local leaders are supporting him.

“Nobody is opposing my candidature as we all have worked together for the party’s interest. We want to win the seat and we are united for the cause,” said Kudani. Shergill also said that he will take all the leaders along and contest to win the elections from Mohali where he will have to contest against two times Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu. SAD is yet to announce its candidate from the constituency.