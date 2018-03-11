A-Z of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s first year

One year of Amarinder Singh’s government (Illustrations: C R Sasikumar) One year of Amarinder Singh’s government (Illustrations: C R Sasikumar)

From the chief minister himself to his yes-men, loan-waivers, tubewell meters, Rana Gurjit, goonda tax, Indian Express presents the highlights of the last 12 months.

A for Amarinder

The numero uno of Punjab Congress swept to power on March 11 in 2017 Assembly elections on the back of voter fatigue with the Badal-run Shiromani Akali Dal. He has had a stickly first year over the government’s slow progress on its big promises, and he has lost a minister to a sand mining scandal. His coterie style of working is a source of complaints from within the party but the charisma of the ex-royal ex-soldier makes up for his inaccessibility, and is the glue that keeps the party together.

B for Badals

Thrown out of power after a decade, Parkash Singh Badal and son Sukhbir Singh Badal are not lying low. After a crushing poll defeat, reducing SAD to number three position in the House, Sukhbir is keeping up the morale of party cadres. Sukhbir’s series of pol khol rallies has stirred the pot against the Congress but the two parties are still seen as opponents in a “friendly match”. Amarinder is firm on his “no vendetta” stance, and his party workers are unhappy with him for “going soft” on Badals, and Badal brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia. Local Bodies and Tourism Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been at the forefront of an effort to persuade the CM to act tough against the Akalis.

C for Cabinet expansion

The Cabinet is now reduced to eight after the exit of Rana Gurjit Singh. An expansion has been anticipated at least since July 2017, but has not taken place, giving rise to unrest among aspirants. There has been speculation that the Congress high command and Amarinder are not on the same page regarding finalisation of names.

D for Drugs

The highlight of the 2017 election campaign, it was the widespread perception that the SAD-BJP government had failed to curb the drug menace that contributed to the stinging defeat of the alliance. Amarinder had promised to wipe out the drugs menace within four weeks of coming to power. A Special Task Force (STF) formed by him has made few big seizures of drugs. In a repeat of the crackdown during SAD-BJP regime, small time peddlers make up most of the arrested. Narcotics continue to be available. Recent studies have shown that there may be anywhere between 2.5 lakh to 3.5 lakh drug addicts in the state.

E for Economy

Debt ridden Punjab has not shown any visible signs of fiscal recovery in the past one year. Attempted austerity measures have not yielded desired results yet. The situation is not much different compared to the SAD-BJP government. The only difference is that SAD-BJP never admitted the fact of empty coffers, while Congress never tires to point out the legacy of fiscal mess it has inherited. The overwhelming dependence on funds from the centre has been exacerbated by the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) further increasing the cash crunch for the time being.

F for Farmers’ suicides

Continuing farmer suicides, apparently under the burden of debt, have overshadowed the government’s loan waiver scheme. The watered down loan waiver scheme has prompted the Opposition’s allegation that Congress made false promises while the government counters it citing paucity of funds.

G for Goonda Tax

The Congress government in Punjab is on the backfoot over an extortion racket outside Guru Gobind Singh refinery in Bathinda. Construction is going on inside the refinery, and truckers carry material to and fro. They are charged a tax and daily collections are pegged at lakhs. The collections have been quickly given the moniker of “goonda tax.” With a cabinet minister’s brother in law being accused of running the racket, the issue reverberated in cabinet besides the opposition taking a dig at the government. Amarinder had to direct police to launch a crackdown.

H for Halqa-in-Charge

This was job creation by the Akali Dal to keep cadres happy, especially in constituencies where it had lost. Its losing candidate became the HiC, and the district administration and the police took their orders from him or her, completely overlooking the MLA. Congress has not formally adopted the system, but party MLAs and candidates who lost the Assembly election are continuing the system without the nomenclature.

I for Industries

Attracting new investments in the industrial sector remains a major goal, as well as a challenge. Amarinder has been wooing industry captains in Mumbai to pitch for Punjab as a destination for investment, but without much success. While there have been MoUs signed with many industrial houses, there have been murmurs that single window system of according approval for new projects needs to be streamlined. This was articulated recently by Local Bodies Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

J for Jobs

‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ was Congress’s catchy election slogan, but in government, the party is discovering that jobs are easier promised than generated. Two government organized job fairs were held in the past year. Private firms were invited to offer employment to qualified youth, but the response from both sides was lukewarm. The low salaries offered by the companies puts off aspirants, and young people want only government jobs.

K for Khalistan

The K word has made a sudden resurgence in the last year. Law and order agencies’ investigations showed that foreign-based pro-Khalistani elements were involved in targetted killings of Hindu leaders, among others, in Punjab. Amarinder launched a frontal attack on ministers of Indian origin in the Canadian government for harbouring pro-Khalistan sentiments and encouraging the separatists. The CM did not meet the Canadian defense minister Harjit Sajjan when he visited Punjab last year. Earlier, Canada had discouraged a visit by Amarinder to Canada ahead of the Punjab elections. Amarinder cancelled the visit and blamed the Khalistan lobby in Canada for it. To the surprise of many in Punjab, the Centre picked up where Amarinder had left off and the buzz about Khalistanis in Canada peaked during the visit of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to India.

L for Langah, Sucha Singh

Akali politician and ex-MLA of Dera Baba Nanak, Langah found himself in hot water just ahead of the 2017 Gurdaspur parliamentary bypoll. A woman in the police department accused him of raping her for the last 20 years, and produced a video as evidence of her claim. Langah was jailed. Though the seat was being fought by a BJP candidate, Akalis as coalition partner were expected to the do the heavy lifting during the campaign. But with Langah behind bars and the episode reverberating through the constituency, Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar won the seat handsomely. Twist in the tale: the rape victim now says she is not the person in the video.

M for Mobile phones

The Congress’ pre-poll promise has become a favourite joke for Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann who routinely asks youth at his rallies if they are happy with the smart phones they have received, and if they are all viewing Amarinder’s Facebook page on it. Not a single phone has been given out yet.

N for Nepotism

The appointments for the posts of members in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and the Information Commissioners were rocked by allegations that Amarinder was favouring his close aides. Despite vociferous opposition from within the party on some of the names and the dissent of the Leader of Opposition, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the government forced the names through.

O for Out of sight, Out of reach

The CM’s preference for working out of his residence by converting it into a camp office, and not attending the office in the Punjab Secretariat is the talk of the town. Unlike his predecessor Parkash Singh Badal who used to hold regular meetings in various districts, Amarinder rarely ventures out into the state to meet anyone. The CMs defence is that the multiple security checks in the secretariat make it difficult for people to meet him and they have more hassle-free access to him at his residence.

P for Power

The government may have made good its promise of giving power to industrial units at Rs 5 per unit but this has left the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) in a quandary. The shortfall in revenue to the corporation was to be subsidised by the government which it has failed to do so, for lack of funds. Thus, PSPCL has been forced to take loans to tide over its revenue requirements. The decision to close the thermal plants at Bathinda, followed by Ropar, has also invited criticism from the opposition and plants’ employees. The promise of renegotiating the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with private power suppliers, entered into by the SAD-BJP government- to ensure low cost of power to the state is also in limbo.

Q for Quality of Governance

There was an expectation of a sea change in governance with the change in government, but the ground reality is too different. The Technical Education minister, Charanjit Channi, was recently caught on camera deciding transfers by the toss of a coin. Last year, education minister, Aruna Chaudhary, was seen attending a meeting where her husband, a retired government official, was sitting at the head of the table. An ambitious scheme to integrate defence services veterans into the governance matrix, the Guardian of Governance are still in take off mode. Selected veterans are being trained in public administration. Apart from the difficult task, programme has also attracted adverse comments on the legality of appointing such veterans.

R for Rana Gurjit

Within two months of forming the government, a sand mining scam involving the then Irrigation and Power Minister, Rana Gurjit Singh, a close confidante of the CM, surfaced much to the CM’s embarassment. Even as a commission of inquiry gave Rana a clean chit, there was enough evidence that showed involvement of his companies in the mine auction at which his former employees were successful bidders. Eventually it was the party high command that dictated Rana’s exit from the Cabinet.

S for Suresh Kumar

Amarinder’s right hand man, Kumar is a retired bureaucrat reemployed by the Chief Minister to serve as his Chief Principal Secretary. Amarinder had virtually left the running of the government to him, but that also brought out the internal wrangling among his coterie when Kumar’s appointment was challenged in the Punjab & Haryana High Court as “extra-constitutional”, and the government failed to contest it adequately. The court struck down the appointment. Eventually, the government appealed the decision. A division bench then upheld Kumar’s appointment. Suresh Kumar is once again ensconced in his office, and his indispensability to the CM still remains the talk of the bureaucracy..

T for Tubewell Meters, Transport Policy

A plan to instal power meters on tubewell connections as part of a pilot project is the government’s next big challenge. The move to restrict agricultural power subsidy and replace it with cash transfers is being vehemently opposed by farmers. While government is justifying it necessary to conserve ground water, farmers, long used to the government’s generosity on this front, fear this could be the thin edge of the wedge, and that they will get neither free power nor the subsidy. In the run-up to the 2017 assembly elections, Amarinder had promised to end the “monopoly of the Badals” in the passenger bus transport business. But it has taken the government nearly a year to notify new policy. Government has begun the process to cancel over 3,000 route extensions, diversions, number of trips, and curtailment of trips of bus services belonging to several bus companies, among them 56 major private transport companies. Whether this will end the alleged monopoly of Badals yet remains to be seen even though there are many Congress leaders too likely to be affected. Also, uncertainty looms over the implementation as the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the issuing of notices.

U for U-turn

Before elections, Amarinder announced it was his last stint as he thought younger persons needed to come and take charge in politics. But after becoming CM, he announced he would consider contesting the next Assembly polls if conditions in the state required him to be at the helm of affairs. His re-consideration came in the backdrop of a perception that two of his cabinet colleagues were positioning themselves as successors.

V for Vicky Gounder, VIP Culture

Punjab’s most dreaded gangster, Gounder was killed in an encounter in January. He had escaped with five others from Nabha jail in 2016. Four were caught within days or months, but Gounder remained evasive. Worse, he was constantly updating his Facebook profiles with challenges and taunts to the police and other gangsters. Cut to the quick, the police made a determined effort to hunt him down. The police also link gangsters in the state to pro-Khalistan elements abroad as well as Pakistan’s spy agency-ISI-which is trying to use them to revive separatist agenda in the state. This includes reaching out to the families of criminals and asking them to persuade their kin to surrender. After killing Gounder, police have now started asking singers and lyricists to desist from giving voice to songs that glorify violence.

Amarinder Cabinet’s first decision was to do away with “VVIP culture”, and within days, the red beacons were dismantled from the official vehicles of the ministers. Such was the power of this symbolic act that it had a cascading effect around the country, and many state governments and the Centre followed suit. But it has proved to be mere tokenism. The platoon of gunmen accompanying each minister, with the exception of Manpreet Badal, still marks out the VVIP from the mere P.

W for Water Wars

Often hailed as Panian da raakha (saviours of State water) by his supporters due to the Termination of Agreements Act 2004 during his previous stint, Amarinder, after his return to power, stuck to his position that Punjab had no water to share with Haryana. Months after forming the government, he warned that if there was an anti-Punjab verdict by the Supreme Court on the issue of SYL, it could again push Punjab into dark days of militancy. He even held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to facilitate talks with Haryana for an early solution.

X for X-factors

There are many. Some could trip up the government, and some could arguably give it a shot in the arm, but they are better left unsaid for now.

Y for Yes-men

The CM has surrounded himself with an array of advisors and Officers of Special Duty (OSD). Their exact role is not defined and their salaries, perks and privileges are eyebrow raising. Many had stood by Amarinder when he was out of power for 10 years and these posts are rewards.

Z for Zero-tolerance CM

Zero Tolerance has been the pet punchline of the CM not only on the issue of drugs, but on the issues of corruption and political interference in police functioning as well. But as the above list has made clear, the record is patchy.

