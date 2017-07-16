A year on, govt yet to withdraw plea challenging panel that ordered CBI investigation into ‘scams’ in Haryana

“The decision has not been taken yet whether to withdraw the case or not. There is a related matter pending before the Supreme Court and government has to take a decision keeping in view both the cases,” a senior government official told The Indian Express on Saturday. (Representational Image) “The decision has not been taken yet whether to withdraw the case or not. There is a related matter pending before the Supreme Court and government has to take a decision keeping in view both the cases,” a senior government official told The Indian Express on Saturday. (Representational Image)

A year after BJP government in Haryana said it may withdraw the case which the previous Congress government had filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging formation of a central government committee which had recommended Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe in the corruption cases exposed by IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, officials said the government had not yet taken a final decision on the matter.

The first hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday in the HC. The Congress government in 2014 had filed a civil writ petition in the High Court seeking quashing of a two-member inquiry committee formed in 2012 by Cabinet Secretary and its recommendations, including a CBI probe into the alleged scams from 2006-2009 unearthed by “whistleblower” officer Chaturvedi, which allegedly involved former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s office, then forest minister Kiran Chaudhary and some senior bureaucrats.

“The decision has not been taken yet whether to withdraw the case or not. There is a related matter pending before the Supreme Court and government has to take a decision keeping in view both the cases,” a senior government official told The Indian Express on Saturday. On May 31 last year, Haryana had told the High Court, “The state government is considering withdrawal” of the petition filed by the previous government.

In November 2012, Chaturvedi himself had moved the Supreme Court for a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the whole matter surrounding the scams and his alleged harassment. Three judges have recused themselves from the case so far. The case will come for hearing on August 17 for “final disposal” in the apex court.

