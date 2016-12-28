A Sweet Deal: Thieves taste some, speed away with 15 kg burfi

Police at Sindhi sweet shop in Sector 60, Mohali, on Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi Police at Sindhi sweet shop in Sector 60, Mohali, on Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi

THIEVES, TOO, have a sweet tooth; they, too, love burfi. But can two of them have 15 kg burfi, costing around Rs 7,000? That’s a question consuming the energies of the police and the management of a well-known sweet shop in the city. Tuesday started on a bitter note for Sanjay Sharma, manager of Sindhi Sweets in Phase 3B2, when he got a call from his workers who reached the shop early in the morning. They informed him that the locks on the shutter were broken.

A panicky Sharma rushed to the shop and started counting the losses: one tray of kaju burfi, one tray of simple burfi, three packets of dry fruits, one tray of pistachio burfi and Rs 80,000 in cash. Around 15 kg burfi was missing and its cost was about Rs 7,000. More details of the theft emerged from the footage of CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the shop. Two persons, who seemed to be in their mid-50s, entered the shop, ate some sweets, and then made off with the trays of sweets and dry fruit along with cash.

What struck Sharma the most was the fact that the two men came in a grey Hyundai Etios car around 4.45 am. They checked if there was any watchman present. After parking the car, they broke the locks of the shutter, entered the shop and then broke the locker. They were wearing turbans and jackets, and appeared to be experts in breaking locks. They used a rod to break the locks of the shutter. A helpless Sharma then lodged a police complaint. Mataur SHO Baljinder Singh said they saw the CCTV footage which showed that one of the men was limping and both had covered their faces. He added that they suspected involvement of a former employee of the shop.