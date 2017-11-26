A Nek Chand tour of Tricity: ‘Nek Chand was passionate about life’

Works of Nek Chand at Dr Virandra Mohan’s house in Dharampur, Himachal Pradesh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Works of Nek Chand at Dr Virandra Mohan’s house in Dharampur, Himachal Pradesh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

“In life, Nek Chand was both a creator as well as a fighter. He was a man full of creativity and a passion for life,” reflects Dr Virandra Mohan, a close friend of Nek Chand. Dr Mohan met Nek Chand in the 1990s when the artist was invited by the Rotary Club of Kasauli to give a talk and share his experiences about creating the Rock Garden. “We Rotarians were thrilled to have him amongst us. He stayed with his wife at our home for a night and we got a chance to talk and share many experiences,” he recalls.

Remembering a conversation with the artist, Mohan adds, “That night Nek Chand went down memory lane and talked about how he had travelled all over the world, but it was Germany that he loved, for the Germans were close to nature and even washed their trees.”

Dr Mohan recalls that Nek Chand also spoke about a special trip to USA, where he created a big gate with used beer bottles, which he considered to be something special. “He wanted his art to be accessible to all and not confined in any way.”

Dr Mohan points to the beautifully created plant holders by Nek Chand that are part of his home in Dharampur. “The setting of the stones, the expressions on the faces of the figurines, the colour contrasts, every element in the work is well-defined and thought of and these find a special place in my heart and am proud to have these works as part of my home,” he smiles.

Like many others close to Nek Chand, Dr Mohan describes the artist as a man of calm personality, a humble attitude towards all and a big, generous heart. “He was a perfectionist, completely focused towards his work and a man with extraordinary talent and vision. Many of his colleagues found it amazing that he would sit for hours alone in the forest area, working with scrap to create a unique work,” remembers Dr. Mohan, who describes the Rock Garden as the heart and soul of Nek Chand. “Here his art comes alive and you feel that the figures will start moving and breathing. It is amazing how much talent and skill he had and his attention to minute details makes him a great artist,” he said.

Chandigarh Newsline is attempting a public catalogue of Nek Chand Art in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. If you happen to have Nek Chand art in your home, office or workplace or know of anyone who does, please write to us and we will publish your story in these columns. You may mail us at nekchandart.cnl@expressindia.com

