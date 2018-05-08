A Morni village still in the dark: ‘I have spent my entire life hearing claims that electricity will reach my house’

Residents use solar batteries at night in Kamradhi village in Dabsu Panchayat in Morni. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Sing) Residents use solar batteries at night in Kamradhi village in Dabsu Panchayat in Morni. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Sing)

JUGAL KISHORE (72) of Kamradhi, a hamlet of Dabsu Panchayat in Morni, is not sure of having electricity at his home this lifetime. “I am not worried about myself. But I am thinking about my three grandchildren – Santosh (15), Sachin (13) and Krishan (12). I have spent my entire life hearing tall claims of local politicians, government babus that electricity will definitely reach my house,” Kishore told Chandigarh Newsline.

Kamradhi is among the 55 hamlets (dhanis) with 310 houses across Morni without electricity. The total population of these dhanis is around 1,800. Some dhanis have two houses, others 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last week that all villages of India have been electrified. While that means electricity has reached all villages, it does not mean that all homes in all villages have electricity. The houses in the dhanis of Morni are among an estimated 30-40 million homes across the country that still do not have power.

On Monday, CNL showed how the two homes in Kudana dhani took the matter in their own hands to bring electricity to their homes, but the 21 homes in Kamradhi, 16 kms from Morni, are hoping that the government would notice their plight and come to their rescue.

Santosh, the eldest granddaughter of Jugal Kishore, is a student of Class IX at Government Senior Secondary School, Baldwala, 6 km from home. She walks to school and back. Sachin is in Class VIII and Krishan in Class VII. Their Government Middle School, Singhwala, is only 1 km from Kamradhi. In Kamradhi itself, there is only one Government Primary School.

Their father, 35-year-old Amar Singh says because of lack of electricity, the children have learnt to study and complete their school work during the day. “We were assured by our village sarpanch Deepa Sharma that we will get electricity by April 30. But later, an electricity officer came and told us that a contractor who was to instal the electricity poles ran away,” he added.

Amar said the residents of the village then bought poles at their own expense and installed them at all the marked locations but are waiting for the transformer to be fixed so that the houses can be connected to the Morni/Panchkula feeder. “Now, we are being assured that the work of the electricity department will begin again by May 15 and it will be completed in the next three months,” he added.

Barely a couple of kilometres away is Himachal Pradesh, where all the houses are electrified. “Sometimes we feel ashamed to see the shining lights just across in Himachal and our houses covered in darkness. I studied only four primary classes but I do want to see my children educated,” said Amar.

The Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA) had provided some of these hamlets, including Kamradhi, with solar photovoltaic lights in 2006. But the batteries are long dead and the solar plant has become a scrap.

For now, the residents use battery operated low powered LED lights, personal solar lights, candles and fire torches at night. Though the residents of this dhani possess mobile phones, a few smartphones also, they can charge them only when they cross over to Himachal for their daily wage jobs.

Ravinder Kumar (25), a cousin of Amar Singh, said, “We do some farming for our household needs. Most of the men of our dhani are daily wage labourers, who work as masons in Himachal. That’s where we charge our mobile phones. A few of us have smartphones but we prefer to keep ordinary and simple mobile sets, which eat less battery. We have 18 houses in our dhani and these houses are scattered.”

Ravinder, who works as a mason in Himachal, was curious to know if the authorities would compensate the locals who paid out of their pockets to bring 100 electricity poles from Morni and transported them to several hamlets in the area, including Kamradhi where 25 were installed.

The rest were installed in the nearby dhanis of Jiriwala, Ghata, Neemwala, Selto, Silli, Jamshi, Dubra which too are yet to get electricity. Ravinder said that he along with other residents of the dhanis had foregone 30 daily wage days to transport and instal the poles. “Life is not easy here. But we have become accustomed to this. In Himachal, people seem to have access to all basic amenities especially electricity,” a woman, who did not wish to be named, said.

The residents of these hamlets had decided to hold a strong protest in Panchkula but postponed the decision after the assurance of local MLA (Kalka) Latika Sharma, who sought three months to complete the electricity work in the area. Sharma was not available for comment despite repeated attempts.

Umesh Sharma, husband of Dabsu panchayat sarpanch Deepa Sharma, said, “We met local MLA Latika Sharma and she assured us that the remaining 55 hamlets, including 12 hamlets which include Kamradhi, our panchayat will be electrified in the next three months.” The sarpanch was not available for comment and calls on her cellphone were attended by her husband.

XEN (electricity), operational, Sanjeev Kumar, said, “The department is very serious about the 55 remaining hamlets including Kamradhi, which is yet to electrified. There are two reasons for the delay. First, three contractors, who were given the work to instal electricity poles, abandoned the work. Second, non-availability of labourers. But, we hired five new contractors recently and told them to complete the work in three months. The work is being monitored by the construction wing of the electricity department.”

“As per the communication received from the electricity department, these dhanis will be electrified within three months,” said Pawan Dhiman, core committee member of the Shivalik Development Board, from Morni.

