A detective training school to hone skills of police personnel to be built in Chandigarh

SOON, A Central Detective Training School (CDTS) will come up in Sector 88 where police officers from northern states — Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammnu and Kashmir — will be trained in detection of crime. Police officers from foreign countries such as Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh will also be given training at the school which will be functional by next year. To be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore, CDTS will have state-of-the-art facilities to train the police officers in detecting cyber crime, economic offences and other crimes.

The courses will be available for sub-inspector and above ranking officials. The school will be second in the region after Chandigarh. Officials claim that the new school will offer more advanced training techniques.

The foundation stone of the new detective school was laid by Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), Miran C Borwankar, on Monday.

While explaining the need for a new CDS, Borwankar said that to deal with the new organised and cyber crimes, the police officers need advanced training. So the home department planned to open an advanced CDTS in Mohali.

CDTS will be set up in five acres of land where women police officers too will get training. There will be separate hostels for women police officers and policemen.

Borwankar said CDTS in Chandigarh could not cater to the needs of four states but the new school would fill this gap. The new school would be bigger than the one in Chandigarh. It would have more labs on detection of advanced cyber crime and economic offences.

“We need to be one step ahead of criminals. It has always been a challenge to take on criminals who use excessive technology in committing crimes. Counter-terrorism is another challenge. We are doing a lot of research on handling the organised crimes as well. So this new school will cater to all the new challenges and help the officers hone their investigative skills,” Borwankar claimed.

