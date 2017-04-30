A day in the life of a patient: 6 hours, 2 queues, 15 mins with doctor & an appointment for June

Man Singh (in yellow turban) waiting at PGIMER on Wednesday. Sahil Walia Man Singh (in yellow turban) waiting at PGIMER on Wednesday. Sahil Walia

It’s 6am. Sixty-nine-year old Man Singh boards the first bus from Ludhiana to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) at Chandigarh to get his nerve blockade in his left leg treated. But before he decided to visit PGI, he tried a private hospital in Ludhiana. “It was expensive. That’s why I decided to visit PGI,” he says. After nearly two-and-a-half hour ride with a change in Sector 43, Singh arrives at his destination at 8.43 am. The registration hall at the institute’s new OPD building is already buzzing with patients waiting in long queues to get their registration cards made. As per the PGI’s OPD data, more than 8,000 patients get themselves registered daily at the institute. A businessman by profession, Singh is not new to PGI. He says he was earlier treated at the institute’s internal medicine department, but now he is here for getting his leg treated. Singh looks a bit lost and a little puzzled. As he enters the OPD hall, he rushes to the reception to inquire about the counter meant for general surgery patients. The receptionist tells him to join the queue at counter 15, meant for senior citizens and physically disabled patients.

It’s 9 am and Singh has joined the queue. But to his surprise, apart from the old, young and middle-aged people are also standing at the same queue. “Why are you in this queue when it is meant for senior citizens,” Singh asks a 20-year-old. The boy ignores him and remains irresponsive. Ann hour has passed and Singh’s left leg starts troubling him. Unperturbed, he continues to hold fort. At one point, exasperated by the long wait, Singh leaves the queue to find out the cause of the delay. The attempt to get to the counter fails due to the massive rush and Singh returns to safeguard his place in the queue. At 10.10am, a security guard, seeing the plight of Singh and some other elderly patients, comes to their rescue. He shifts a few including Singh to another queue, usually meant for online registration. Within no time, Singh gets a registration card and is asked to go to room number 4058. Ten minutes later, on the fourth floor, Singh hands over his card to the hospital attendant outside the doctor’s room.

Visibly relieved to have finally found a doctor, he sits on a nearby chair and waits for his turn. It is 10.40am. Every time the speaker installed outside the doctor’s room calls out the names of patients, Singh looks up to check if it was his turn. At 12.30pm, Singh loses his patience. He gets up to find out why his name has not been announced yet, as names of those who came after him have been called. He asks the hospital attendant. He is taken aback to know that his card is missing and he has to get a new one made. Baffled, Singh makes his way out of the OPD hall to the registration counter to get a fresh card made. “How can it get misplaced? No doubt there is huge rush, but this is not expected from such a premiere institute,” he says. Adding to his dismay, he is told at the counter that no card can be issued without the doctor’s consent. To his relief, a young man offers him to get the doctor’s permission. A new card is issued. Surprisingly, the process just takes 10 minutes. Singh returns to the OPD hall, where the doctor sees him at once. He is examined for nearly 15 minutes. At 12.55pm, he comes out of the room. But being checked by a doctor at PGI does not mean the job is done. Singh has been handed proformas for an ultrasound, X-ray, and blood tests. Its 1.05pm and Singh is now at the CT scan/MRI/ultrasound-appointment counter. Here too, a long queue stares at him. He joins it only to realise that the counter is closed for lunch. “Come again at 2.15pm. This is the lunchtime,” says a man from behind the counter.

At 1.15pm, Singh decides to go for lunch. Another old man accompanies Singh to a nearby canteen. At 2.05pm, Singh goes back to the counter and joins the line. Around 3.25pm, he gets the date for an ultrasound. On the proforma paper, the date of appointment is written as 23.6.17 at 10am. Surprised by the a two-month waiting time, Singh requests for an early date. But by then, the next man in the queue hands over his proforma and Singh finds himself out of the queue.

Singh’s PGI outing has not yielded much other than a doctor’s checkup and an appointment date for a test. But despite this, the businessman says he will come back and get the tests done from here. “I faced so much harassment today. But I will come to PGI because here doctors will at least identify the real problem,” he tells Chandigarh Newsline. He says he is disappointed with the way patients are made to run around at the Institute, but believes things could be improved. “They gave me an appointment for June. Who will be responsible if the condition worsens? By the time doctors identify the real problem, it may be too late to treat it,” Singh laments. At 3.40pm, he is back at the bus stand outside the PGI premises. He will go to Sector 43 from where he will take another bus to his home at Bhagwan Nagar in Ludhiana.

