A Day After Fire Incident: Work at Panjab University Administrative Block suspended, students face problems

Students coming from distant places to the Panjab University on Monday faced problems in submitting applications for various works, detail marksheets and also in getting their roll numbers as the work in the Administrative Block was suspended and entry to the building restricted following the Sunday’s fire incident.

Gurjit Singh, a student who came from Moga, said: “I came at noon to take my DMC but was not allowed to go inside the building to meet the officials. Later, I came to know that the officials have been granted leave so no one is around. I have to put up my file, as I am planning to go abroad, which given the situation will be delayed.”

The employees working in the Administrative Block were told to take an off at 10 in the morning as the environment inside the building was not suitable for working owing to the presence of smoke residuals.

Only the conducting and accounts staff members were allowed to enter the block to assess the burnt files. As a temporary measure, the staff will be working in the Senate room as more arrangements are being made in the Aruna Chandra Hall and Computer Lab in the Analyical Instrumentation Facility.

Pushph Arora, a resident of Ludhiana, visited the university to submit his application but was stopped at the entrance of the block. Arora was to take his roll number.

The Federation of Non-teaching Unit will also hold a meeting to contribute a day’s pay to help the finances to reconstruct the accounts and other affected areas in the building of Administrative Block.

CMO finds 11 fake medical certificates

The Chief Medical Office (CMO) of the Panjab University on Monday found 11 fake medical certificates submitted by students from different departments of the varsity.

After verification, two fake medical certificates were found from the Max Hospital.

The medical certificate issued was by an unprofessional. Likewise, three scanned medical certificates were issued on fake letter head of Omega Hospital without any official address of the hospital.

CMO officials said MAX Hospital has denied of issuing any kind special medical certificate.

All the details pertaining to fake certificates will now be submitted to Dean University Instructions (DUI) Dinesh Gupta to take further action against the students.

Subsequently, two certificates from Cosmo Hospital were also found to be fake. Another certificate was issued on a fake letter head of Landmark Hospital.

