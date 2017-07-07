A brush with art: Burail students create ‘park’ using waste material

MP Kirron Kher at the ‘park’ at the Government Middle School in Sector 45, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Source: Hardik Abrol) MP Kirron Kher at the ‘park’ at the Government Middle School in Sector 45, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Source: Hardik Abrol)

IT’S a ‘park’ that is a unique space, thanks to the initiative and effort of students of Government Middle School, Sector 45 D, Burail, in association with Swar Mani Youth Welfare Association. Inaugurated by Kirron Kher Thursday, the park has been created using waste materials including bottles, toilet seats, jeans, old socks and others to embellish the Green Park and have painted a wall with the portraits of Le Corbusier Milkha Singh, and Kirron Kher.

The students have also got themselves registered with the India Book of Records by planting 650 saplings and developing innovative articles out of waste materials. Rohit Kumar, the brain behind the idea, who led the team of artists and students is absolutely ecstatic about the space they have made.

“Once Rohit got permission from the teachers, we all started working on the project. We came up with all sorts of ideas for the project and worked for almost three months to complete the project,” added Pooja, a student of the school, who worked with the team. Kirron Kher took a round of the whole garden and talked to the students talk about the entire process of creating the garden, which has given the school a new look and feel.

A first-year student in college, who assisted the students with the art work said, “It was a long process, but so much fun. Even though we had to work in the sun for long hours in June we never felt tired. The inspiration to make something for our school drove us to work hard and with new ideas.”

“I want to thank my teachers, who have helped me and supported me throughoutthe process and this project is special for we used waste material to create this beautiful place,” added Rohit.

Kirron Kher, applauding the work of the young lads, said the wall painting aptly depicted the people who have always represented Chandigarh, “I feel extremely proud and grateful to be one of them. I want to congratulate the school for becoming a nurturing space for such talented students and I invite you all to be part of the Administration’s plantation drive.”

The project was run under the guidance of Renu Trikha (NSS coordinator) PGGC, Sector 11, Chandigarh, Kanwarjeet Singh, Councillor and Narinder Kaur, principal, Government Middle School, Burail.

“We are very proud of our students for taking this initiative. They have put our school on the national map. We hope they continue to do such things in the future and keep making us proud”, said Narinder Kaur, the principal of the school.

Kher was also gifted a sketch made by the students. “I have never been painted so beautifully. This is such an honour,” she reflected.

