87-year-old ‘killed’ inside police station, Chandigarh Police claim he died near entry gate

AN 87-YEAR-OLD vegetable seller, Sukh Lal, was allegedly murdered inside the premises of Manimajra police station following a scuffle at a local sabzi mandi on Sunday night. However, the Chandigarh Police claimed that Sukh Lal was murdered near the entry gate when accused Vijay Kumar hit the victim, who fell on the ground and suffered severe head injuries.

Vijay, a watermelon seller, was arrested. The victim, Sukh Lal, was a resident of Indira Colony and ran his stall of vegetables at a local vegetable market near Bank Colony in Manimajra. The FIR against Vijay Kumar was registered on the complaint of Chatterpal, younger brother of the victim, who is also a vegetable seller. Police sources said victim Sukh Lal along with his younger brother, Chatterpal, was drinking alcohol at the sabzi mandi when Vijay, who was guarding his watermelons at the local sabzi mandi, raised objection and addressed both the brothers in an abusive language.

Sources said it triggered heated arguments between Vijay and the two brothers, and a scuffle broke out between Sukh Lal and Vijay. Rajinder, son of victim Sukh Lal, said, “My father, his brother Chatterpal, Vijay, who was accompanied by his family members, and I had entered the Manimajra police station when Vijay hit his head on the chest of my father. My father’s head hit against a wall inside the police station and he became unconscious. Prior to this, the accused had also hit my father with a solid object.”

Inspector Harminderjit Singh, SHO of Manimajra police station, said, “Both the parties were coming to the police station for lodging a complaint against each other. They were about to enter the police station when accused Vijay hit his head on the chest of 87-year-old Sukh Lal, who fell on the ground and his head hit on the road. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, Manimajra, where doctors declared him brought dead.”

When contacted, DSP (east) Satish Kumar said, “The incident took place near the entry gate of Manimajra police station. Accused has been arrested and station. Accused has been arrested and investigation is on. When a police party rushed the victim to a local hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.”

A post-mortem examination on the body was conducted by a special panel of doctors at GMSH, Sector 16. Accused Vijay was produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody. A case of murder was registered at the Manimajra police station.

