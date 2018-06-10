60 kg plastic seized during raids in Chandigarh city

Inspite of the polythene usage ban, shopkeepers in Chandigarh continue to use it and 60kg of plastic were seized during raids. (File) Inspite of the polythene usage ban, shopkeepers in Chandigarh continue to use it and 60kg of plastic were seized during raids. (File)

Written by Vaishnavi Sood & Komal Kashyap

An anti-polythene raid was conducted in Sectors 31 and 47 in Chandigarh city on Saturday, during which around 60 kg carry bags and plastic products were seized.

A statement issued by the union territory administration said that seven challans amounting to Rs 5000 each and six of Rs 500 each were issued. The raid was conducted as part of a plastic ban by the municipal corporation, despite which local vendors continue to use polythene bags.

A visit by Chandigarh Newsline to Grain Market, Sector 26, revealed fruit sellers, wholesalers and food stall owners using polythene bags. A vendor said he was challaned Rs 500 on Thursday and officials seized all the polythene bags from his stall, still he got more to replace them.

”Customers don’t bring their own bags and don’t like carrying paper bags that get damaged due to the weight of fruits and vegetables. So we cannot help but use plastic bags,” said the vendor, adding cloth bags were costlier.

Near Elante Mall in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, shopkeepers have reduced the use of plastic, following an anti-plastic raid on Wednesday. A team of the civic body challaned 23 shopkeepers Rs 5,000 each and seized 1.5 quintals of polythene bags and plastic items.

Sanjeev, Public Relations Officer of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, said the civic body is aware of the use of polythene bags by many retailers and wholesalers. “Our teams will continue to conduct raids and awareness drives to keep a check.”

He added the residents needed to come forward and object to the use of plastic for the effective implementation of the ban.

On June 5, World Environment Day was observed in the city.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd