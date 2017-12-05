50th death anniversary of Jeanneret : Academicians, architects, engineers preside over Day II of symposium

Delegates participate in the symposium on Pierre Jeanneret in Chandigarh on Monday.(Express photo) Delegates participate in the symposium on Pierre Jeanneret in Chandigarh on Monday.(Express photo)

DAY TWO of the symposium, commemorating the Legacy of Pierre Jeanneret, the architect of Chandigarh on Monday, December 4, his 50th death anniversary, was dedicated to technical sessions, presided by moderators and panellists, comprising eminent academicians, architects and engineers from across the country. Session one started with the topic – Architectural Practices – that carry forth the heritage of Jeanneret.

The session was moderated by Ujan Ghosh and the panellists were Sanjay Kanvinde, Arun Rewal, Archana Khanna and Surinder Bahga. Learning from Pierre Jeanneret – Bahga illustrated Jeanneret’s work out of Chandigarh and emphasised the fact that his designs were not just limited to the city, but also found widely in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and were still being used in constructing buildings in the contemporary world.

Session two started with the topic, Academic Discourse: Teaching Methods for Modern Architectural History. Moderated by AGK Menon, he discussed the needs of inducing modern architecture with the curriculum. Jyoti P Sharma talked on the past as the tool kit in teaching and learning of architecture. Panellist Vandana Sehgal discussed teaching architecture through history.

The last session discussed practices prevalent in conserving the heritage ensembles by Jeanneret. It was moderated by Ram Sharma while the panellists were Deben Moza, Abha Narain Lamba, Bhawna Dandona, Shikha Jain, Mukesh Anand and Deepika Gandhi.

Lamba and Moza jointly delivered a presentation on conserving practices adopted for the Capitol Complex, Chandigarh. They focused on the rich designing of the complex and the presence of unity of space for the Punjab and Haryana governments. Dandona and Jain jointly delivered a presentation on the comprehensive approach to conservation management planning. They threw light on the measures that their team took to conserve the great architecture of Gandhi Bhawan. The project was accelerated though archival documentation, original sketches of Jeanneret, archival plans, etc.

Anand talked about an engineer’s role in the restoration process where he again discussed the various techniques that helped to know about the present state of the built mass and what practices should be followed to curb them.

