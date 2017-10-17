5 autos set ablaze at Bhaskar Colony

A view of burnt Auto set on fire by unidentified person in front of the house at Sector 25 Colony on Monday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) A view of burnt Auto set on fire by unidentified person in front of the house at Sector 25 Colony on Monday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

AS MANY as five autorickshaws were set ablaze by unknown people at Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, here on Sunday night.

CCTV footage shows two suspects throwing inflammable material on the autos around 2.30 at night. The damaged autos belonged to Rambir, Ankush, Jaidev, Sandeep and Monu. The five reported to police that though they do not know the identity of the miscreants, the act could be linked to a violent incident that broke out in the colony three days back.

Police sources said people involved in the violence belonged to Bhaskar Colony at Sector 25 and there are strong chances that two suspects, who set the autos on fire, were also from that place. Sub-Inspector Rohtash Kumar, in-charge of Sector 24 police station, said efforts were on to identify the suspects.

In their statements to police, Rambir, Ankush and others maintained that they noticed the fire after hearing the loud sound of blasts and they doused the flames after throwing water in buckets. They maintained that though they called the fire brigade, the flames were doused before the fire tender arrived.

A DDR was registered at Sector 24 police post. Police said the fire could damage more vehicles parked near the autos if the fire was not defused timely.

