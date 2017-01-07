4th Chandigarh Children’s Literature Festival to be held this month

The festival will begin on January 27. (Image for representational purposes) The festival will begin on January 27. (Image for representational purposes)

The New Year begins with a two-day literature festival specially designed and curated for children. The 4th Chandigarh Children’s Literature Festival (CCLF-2016-17) by Adab Foundation will begin on January 27 at Dikshant Global School, with celebrated and award-winning children’s literature authors, illustrators and storytellers from across India participating in the festival. “Creative writing, penning reality fiction, digital photography, illustration, etc will be discussed at CCLF and the effort is to explore the creativity of students and develop their interest in reading,” said Mitul Dikshit, director of the festival.

CCLF this year will see a mix of sessions and workshops which will focus on creative writing, creating illustrations for books, as well as story-telling sessions with authors Sowmya Srinivasan, Mathangi Subramanian, Vikram Sridhar, and Khushnaz Lala reading excerpts from their books.

Anuradha Sengupta will conduct a workshop called ‘Jalebi Ink’, and Srivi Kalyan and Mathangi Subramanian too have workshops scheduled. Master storyteller Rustom Dadajchanji will hold a workshop ‘Ravan Refuses to Die’ and Chatura Rao will interact with children in a workshop titled ‘Gone Grandmother’.

Priya Kuriyan, a well-known illustrator, Sowmya Srinivasan, and Srivi Kalyan have all designed absorbing workshops and interactive sessions for children of different age groups.

The festival is open to all.