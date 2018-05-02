483 get degrees at convocation of GGSCW-26

Students of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women after their convocation and annual prize distribution function in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Sahil Walia) Students of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women after their convocation and annual prize distribution function in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Sahil Walia)

As many as 483 degrees were awarded to the students of MCom, MA, MSc (IT), BA, BCom and BCA at the 39th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, on Tuesday. Director Higher Education Rubinderjit Singh Brar was the chief guest. He emphasised that informed, educated and empowered women are the key to economic growth, political stability and social transformation. He applauded the institution for its excellence and encouraged the students to become the bright future of the nation.

Brar inaugurated a new research cell, set up under RUSA, on the campus to facilitate research work. President of the Sikh Educational Society welcomed the chief guest and the guest of honour.

Principal Jatinder Kaur presented the annual report of the college, highlighting academic, cultural and sports achievements of the students. She also made a mention of activities of the college faculty and students.

Er S S Virdi, guest of honour, congratulated the students on their achievements and wished them success in their future endeavours. A total of 385 prizes were given away to students for their meritorious achievements in various fields. Sixty-six students were given prizes in the field of academics and 140 in the field of sports. Seventy-six students were given merit certificates and trophies for excellent achievements in cultural activities.

Trophies were given to NSS volunteers and NCC cadets for their selfless service and dedicated work. Neha of BCA-II was adjudged the best overall NCC Navy Wing Cadet. Tanya Joshi was declared the Best Overall NCC Army Wing Cadet.

Twenty-one scholarships worth Rs 94,000 were given to needy and meritorious students. Shergill Award and scholarship of Rs 25,000 was given to Gurkamal Kaur of BCom-III for academic excellence. Nitu of BA-I was awarded the best sportswoman of the year award along with a cash prize of Rs 15,000. She is a world youth boxing champion and has recently won Asian Youth Boxing Championship 2018.

