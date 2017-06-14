45 days of maternity leave for Haryana college students

Manohar Lal Khattar (File) Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

The Haryana government has decided to grant maternity leave of up to 45 days to married girls studying in universities and colleges in the state to enable them to complete their education without any gap or hindrance. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved draft guidelines to this effect.

Giving details, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said women students would be entitled to maternity leave for a period not exceeding 45 days continuously in a single stretch, with prior permission of chairperson of the department concerned on production of valid medical certificate. He said women students availing of such leave would have to attend the extra classes as per the attendance requirement for the specified course.

The leave period would be excluded from the total lectures delivered during the semester, but the student concerned has to appear in all minor and major examinations as per the schedule notified by the department or university, he said.

However, the minister said, the student may drop one full semester but she would have to complete attendance of that drop-out semester after appearing in the final semester examination, and would have to appear in the drop-out semester examinations according to the even and odd semester policy. In such cases, she would not be required to pay the re-admission fee.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App