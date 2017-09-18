44 arrested for drinking in public in Chandigarh

Representational Image Representational Image

The UT police on Sunday booked as many as 39 people for drinking at public places during a special drive and arrested 44 persons in this connection. All the accused were released on bail. According to police officials, raids were conducted at several places following which action was taken. The officials added that the drive would continue and the police would take strict action against the people drinking in public.

“The people who were arrested while drinking in their cars in some of the parking lots, it is an offense. In the coming days, our special focus will be on people who drink in cars at parking lots,” said a police official.

According to the officials, one case has been registered at Sector 3 Police Station, eight cases at Sector 11 PS, six cases at Sector 17 PS, five cases at Sarangpur PS, two cases at Sector 19 PS, three cases each at Sector 26 PS and Industrial Area PS, two cases each at Manimajra, IT Park and Mauli Jagran police stations, one case each at Sector 31, Sector 34, Sector 36, Sector 39 and Sector 49 police stations.

