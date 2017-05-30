40-year-old rickshaw puller found murdered in Sector 17, Chandigarh

The police have ruled out the possibility of robbery being the motive behind the crime. (Representational Image) The police have ruled out the possibility of robbery being the motive behind the crime. (Representational Image)

A 40-YEAR-OLD rickshaw puller, Sukhram, was found murdered with his half-slit throat near the building of NRI branch of State Bank of India in Sector 17 on Monday. The body, which was lying in a pool of blood, was noticed by passersby and other rickshaw pullers around 7 am but the police were informed by a sweeper at 8 am. The police have ruled out the possibility of robbery being the motive behind the crime and said that assailants, who could be more than two, appeared to be known to the victim. They said personal enmity can be the reason behind the murder.

The police have obtained the footage of CCTV cameras installed outside the building of State Bank of India. A team of forensic experts collected blood samples and also a lathi from the scene of crime. A senior police officer said the nature of sharp injury on the victim’s neck suggests that assailants might have used a machete for slitting the neck.

The victim, Sukhram, was a native of Bihar and had been pulling rickshaw in Chandigarh for the last several years. Sukhram had no permanent house in Chandigarh and spent nights in the open and verandas of showrooms in Sector 17.

Although the police claimed that the victim was an aggressive person, who occasionally indulged in heated arguments and scuffles with others, other rickshaw pullers claimed that Sukhram was a mentally disturbed man. Sources said a suspect, Baddgo, who is an auto driver and resides at Kaimbwala, has been rounded up in connection with the murder.

DSP (Central) Ram Gopal said, “A sudden provocation and personal enmity could be a reason behind the brutal killing of rickshaw puller Sukhram. Efforts are being made to trace the family members of victim in Bihar. Until now, we have not found any immediate relative of victim. The body was kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16 for a post-mortem examination. We have strong leads about the assailants.” A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App