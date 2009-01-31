40,000 applicants for 475 PSEB posts

The Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) has received over 40,000 applications for 475 available posts,with many more applications likely to pour in before the closing date,a Board representative said today.

PSEB Information Officer Manjit Singh Chahal told Newsline that the the Board had advertised openings for 125 SSA posts,225 junior engineer (JE) posts and 125 SDO positions.

Surinder Pehalwan,president of the state Employees Federation,however,disputed the PSEB figures and alleged that the Board is not filling vacancies to the required levels.

He claimed that 578 SSA posts,1,080 JE posts,450 SDO posts and a number of clerical positions remain vacant.

Pehalwan cited a shortage of linesmen as an example of how the Board has been shifting its workload and forcing employees in other positions to work beyond their required capacities. In the absence of linesmen,JEs are left with the task of repairing electricity supply lines,he added,noting that JEs are being recruited for the first time in 11 years.