4 lakh bogus students in Haryana: HC orders FIR

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday directed the Haryana government to register an FIR into the siphoning of funds for non-existent four lakh students in the state and ordered that the Vigilance report be submitted to the government before March 19 for necessary “approval” for the FIR.

“On the next date of hearing, the court be apprised of the fact as to in how much time investigation in the matter shall be completed and challan presented in court,” the order passed by the division bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Harinder Singh Sidhu reads.

The government, during the pendency of a litigation in 2016, had revealed to the High Court that on verification of entire data on students in the state in March 2016, it was found that against enrollment of 22 lakh students in government schools in different classes, there were only 18 lakh students. The benefits for the fake 4 lakh students continued to be disbursed.

