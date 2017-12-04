4 held with country-made pistols, live cartridges

The accused were arrested by a team of the CIA staff of the district police. The accused were travelling in a car. (Representational Image) The accused were arrested by a team of the CIA staff of the district police. The accused were travelling in a car. (Representational Image)

THE ZIRAKPUR police arrested four persons from near Chatt village and recovered four country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges from them. The accused were in the business of supplying illegal weapons to local criminals. All the accused were produced in the court and remanded to one day police custody. The accused were identified as Eabis, a resident of Zirakpur; Sagar Sharma, Akash, both residents of Ram Darbar in Chandigarh; and Anwar, a resident of Bapu Dham colony. The accused were arrested by a team of the CIA staff of the district police. The accused were travelling in a car.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal told Chandigarh Newsline that they had a tip-off about the movement of the accused, following which the CIA team set up a special naka and arrested the accused while they were coming to Zirakpur. Sources in the CIA said that during interrogation, Eabis, Akash and Sagar revealed that Anwar used to buy weapons from Uttar Pradesh and supply to them. The sources also said that Eabis, Akash and Sagar used to supply the weapons to the local criminals.

The arrests were made after the district police took two members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra gang on production warrants from Delhi last month. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and produced in the court of a duty magistrate.

