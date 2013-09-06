30 cases of contraband sale detected in last two months

Making a large haul of opium,smack and charas in the twin districts of Panchkula and Ambala,police detected at least 30 cases of sale and purchase of contraband in the last two months and have also nabbed women selling the products to students. Investigation revealed that chain snatchers caught earlier have also been purchasing the contraband.

Commissioner Panchkula-Ambala range,Rajbir Deswal,said,police launched a special drive against the use of banned drugs and the haul was major. He said during investigations it was revealed that women are being used as conduits to sell the contraband as those running these rackets have an impression that the women are not usually searched by police during routine checks.

Due to the drive launched in Panchkula and Ambala during July and August police have been able to put a check on narcotic substances consumption and supply, Deswal said.

In the first half of the year,39 cases under

the NDPS act were registered with the arrest of 34 people. Eight women

were nabbed during the special drive.

In the last two months police recovered 500 gm opium,1.2 quintal poppy husk,2 kg smack and 600 gms charas, he said.

Police said contrabands were also being purchased by the criminals in the city. Deswal said that women belonging to ex-criminal tribes have been found indulging in supply of the contraband. Deswal said that the special drive against the use of contraband has been intensified in the city. One miligram of smack is consumed by at least 10 people and we have recovered a large haul of smack as well, he said.

