3-yr-old dead, authorities confirm 4 cases of cholera in Ramdarbar

People show the dirty water to Mayor at Ramdarbar on Tuesday.

A child died and the authorities confirmed four cases of cholera in Ramdarbar area where an outbreak of gastrointestinal infection has affected scores of people since Sunday.

Locals blamed the disease on contamination of water supply and health authorities made announcements, asking people to drink tap water only after boiling. Tankers were deployed to supply clean drinking water.

Three-year-old Dev Kumar died on Tuesday morning after suffering from loose motions and vomiting over the last two days.

“Last night, after his condition deteriorated, we took him to a private clinician and brought him back after taking medication. In the morning, he asked for water and died minutes after that,” said his father Gautam Kumar, a carpenter.

The rented house where Gautam lives has three others suffering from the same ailment. They are the landlady, her daughter-in-law and a child of another tenant.

The outbreak has affected part of phase 2 of Ramdarbar. On Sunday evening, people with tell-tale symptoms of gastrointestinal infections started arriving at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. Many more went to private doctors.

“We got 29 patients, of whom six were discharged and 23 are still undergoing treatment. Eight of them are less than 12 years of age,” said an official at the GMCH-32.

Director of Health Services Dr V K Gagneja, who confirmed four cases of cholera, said, “Water samples have been collected and sent for microbiological tests. The reports will be out by Thursday. Further, our health teams are visiting houses and educating people about the disease and preventive measures.”

While residents said they were getting dirty, stinking water in taps, Chief Engineer of Municipal Corporation Mukesh Anand said the tap water was all right.

“There is no contamination in water. We have taken several samples from the area and not a single sample failed the test, all had chlorine present. But we have sent samples for testing for the presence of bacterium,” he said.

He said they had sent water tankers to the area “just to pacify the people, so that they do not panic and do not blame the corporation for doing nothing”.

Glassful of dirty water

When Mayor HC Kalyan and officials visited the area, residents complained of contaminated water supply. One woman went inside her house, brought a glassful of dirty water, said that this was what the family had got from the tap in the morning, and challenged the mayor to drink it. Taken aback, the mayor said it could not be the drinking water.

