3 ‘thrashed’ in Dera Bassi: Police arrest one more person

Derabassi police Tuesday arrested one more person for attacking three persons, identified as Ashfaq, Abdul Wahid and one of their friend, for “wearing” skull caps, Sunday in Mubarikpur village. Police said that the accused will be produced in court on Wednesday. The police have also beefed up security outside the mosque in the village.

Ashfaq, who was injured in the incident told Chandigarh Newsline that he along with Abdul Wahid who is an Imam at the local mosque were returning home after their prayers Sunday evening when two persons attacked them with stones and a stick.

“While I sustained injuries on my head and arm, Wahid also sustained injuries after a stone hit him. There were two assailants and they fled from the spot after injuring us. Some local people took us to the hospital and my friend Shahubudin lodged a complaint at the police station,” said Ashfaq.

When asked why the assailants attacked him, Ashfaq said that he did not have any enmity and he also did not know the reasons on my head and arm, Wahid also sustained injuries after a stone hit him. There were two assailants and they fled from the spot after injuring us. Some local people took us to the hospital and my friend Shahubudin lodged a complaint at the police station,” said Ashfaq.

When asked why the assailants attacked him, Ashfaq said that he did not have any enmity and he also did not know the reasons on my head and arm, Wahid also sustained injuries after a stone hit him. There were two assailants and they fled from the spot after injuring us. Some local people took us to the hospital and my friend Shahubudin lodged a complaint at the police station,” said Ashfaq.

When asked why the assailants attacked him, Ashfaq said that he did not have any enmity and he also did not know the reason of the attack. When asked that whether they were attacked for wearing a skull cap, Ashfaq said that he was illiterate and did not know the contents of the FIR.

Sub-inspector Mewa Singh said that he had arrested two persons identified as Gaurav and Nandi. He added that both the parties had a dispute over a shop in the area. When asked about allegations that the attack was carried out as Ashfaq was wearing a skull cap, Mewa Singh denied the allegations.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App