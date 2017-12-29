Three siblings’ murder: Accused commits suicide inside Kurukshetra district jail

Jagdeep Malik Jagdeep Malik

JAGDEEP MALIK (29), who shot dead three siblings at Morni Hills on November 19, committed suicide inside the District Jail, Kurukshetra, Haryana, on Thursday. Malik was found hanging with a cloth by his fellow inmates. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Garg said, “We were informed about Jagdeep’s suicide by the district jail authorities. The man did not leave any suicide note. The jail officials have not ruled out foul play behind the death. We will follow inquest proceedings in this connection. His family members have been informed about his death.”

Sources in the Kurukshetra jail administration said, “A magisterial probe in connection with Jagdeep’s suicide has been ordered. His wife, Reena Malik, has been informed about his death. The post-mortem will be conducted by a special panel of doctors tomorrow.”

Jagdeep, a resident of Sarsa village in Kurukshetra, was arrested two days after the gruesome killing of the three children of his cousin, Sonu Malik, on November 21. The siblings – Sameer (11), Simran (8) and Samar (4) – were shot dead on November 19. Their bodies were recovered from the dense forests of Morni Hills following the disclosure by Jagdeep on November 21.

Meanwhile, Sarsa village Sarpanch, Karambir Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline that some policemen from the local police station informed the villagers that Jagdeep had committed suicide. “We don’t have much details about it. But yes, he has committed suicide inside the jail,” he said. The sarpanch also said that the villagers have decided not to receive the body from the jail authorities. “His family can go to collect the body, but the villagers have decided not to go. Let us see what happens tomorrow,” he added.

Jagdeep had put the role of Sonu under the scanner claiming that he had committed the crime at his behest as Sonu was having an affair with a woman of Himachal Pradesh. Sonu was grilled intensely and let off as no evidence was found against him. A police source attached to the investigation said, “We have filed an application for a polygraph test on Sonu Malik and the test is yet to be conducted.”

