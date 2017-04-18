3 accused committed 2 more crimes

Relatives of sarpanch Satnam Singh come out after meeting with IG in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Monday. Jasbir Malhi Relatives of sarpanch Satnam Singh come out after meeting with IG in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Monday. Jasbir Malhi

THREE accused — Dilpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh Rinda and Harjinder Singh Akash — involved in the daylight murder of Khurda village sarpanch Satnam Singh near Gurudwara Santsar in Sector 38 committed two more crimes after the murder, shows information shared by the Punjab Police with the Chandigarh Police.

The first was a carjacking incident in which the three robbed an excise inspector of a Honda Amaze at Rajpura. In the second incident, they went to the house of one Simparpal Singh at Kalara village near Morinda in Ropar to kill him. As Simparpal was not present at his house, they came back after threatening his family members.

While the sarpanch was gunned down on April 9, the robbery at Rajpura took place on April 11 and the assailants went to the house of Simarpal on April 12. Simparpal, who has a criminal background, developed rivalry with one of the assailants, Dilpreet Singh, at Nabha jail. Simparpal has been given a security cover of two policemen after his family members were threatened.

Sources in Chandigarh Police, which is probing the sarpanch killing, said, “The involvement of assailants in these crimes was shared with Chandigarh Police by Punjab Police. Even family members of Simparpal Singh informed the local police that assailants were carrying .12bore double barrel gun and one .9mm pistol. The same mode of weapons were also used in the killing of Satnam Singh.”

On Monday, more than 80 people — Satnam’s family members and residents of his village — visited Chandigarh, met senior police officers and decided to continue their protest and not cremate the body for the next two days.

Prince, the younger brother of Satnam, said, “Chandigarh Police has failed to arrest two suspects — Tirth and Charanjeet Singh — who were named by Satnam in his dying statement to police. Satnam had also named one Bobby, who was driving an i20, in which three assailants escaped after shooting Satnam. Bobby along with three assailants is also absconding.”

The agitated family members and villagers gathered at Gurdwara Santsar, Sector 38. When they were to march towards Maloya police station, five of them were taken to Chandigarh Police headquarters, Sector 9. SSP Eish Singhal and DGP Tajender Singh Luthra met them and asked them to wait for two more days. Jang Bahadur, Satnam’s brother who returned from Canada, said, “Chandigarh Police has been taking our case very lightly. They are only giving us assurances.”

