29-year-old DC stays in a passage between emergency & trauma centre at PGI Chandigarh for nearly a month

The 29-year-old DC of Haryana’s Jind, undergoing treatment for his neurological problem at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has been staying under a roofed passage between Nehru Emergency and Trauma centre of PGI for almost a month now. Next to Chand is his 23-year-old brother Anil, who has been accompanying him after the duo arrived at PGI last month. We don’t know if there is any place where we can stay at night…from the day we arrived here, we are spending most of our time at this place only,” said Anil, a final year student.

“We will definitely go if we get a room at cheaper price. Why won’t we opt for a better place than this.” The DC had met with an accident when he was a child. He has already been operated upon at PGI three years ago.

The two brothers are among the few hundred patients and family members who spend their day and night out in the open on the campus. In the evenings, it is a struggle for many to get space for sleep. This is happening even as a month has passed since Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 300-bed Sarai at PGI, but it continues to remain shut for the public.

The 300-bed Sarai has been set up jointly by Infosys Foundation and UT Red Cross. The UT Red Cross officials had said that the facility is aimed at helping ailing patients and their caregivers who are mostly from economically weaker sections. For family members like Anil, it is a tough time at the institute to spend time without any proper place for shelter. “In 2015, when we came here for the first time, we were inside the hospital because my brother was admitted then. This time, we went to OPD, but doctors have informed us he will be admitted on Monday,” he said. Both of them are using washrooms available nearby.

“If there will be enough facilities where family members can stay, why are all these people sleeping under the open sky,” said Barinder Singh, a relative of a patient admitted to Nehru emergency, while pointing out to a few hundred people sitting outside the trauma and emergency area. Soon after the inauguration in January, the UT Red Cross had said that while the charge of the dormitory is Rs 100 per person per day, a parivate room comes for Rs 500 per day.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi told Chandigarh Newsline that Sarai would be started soon. He, however, didn’t provide any specific reason why the Red Cross has failed to throw the facility open to the public even after one month. Earlier, Joshi had said that the Sarai would be open by the first week of March. Details provided by the PRO office of PGI says at present, dormitories, independent rooms with common toilets and rooms with attached bathrooms, facilities are available at the institute. There are four sarais (Rotary, Hari, Janta and Hans Raj) in which 104 independent rooms and 184 beds in the dormitories are available. Two night shelters are provided by the UT Administration in winters inside and outside the campus.

“The existing sarais remain occupied because the number of patients increasing every day and the family members who accompany them need a place to stay…our sarai always remains full,” said an official of Hans Raj Sarai.For Hans Raj Sarai, the charges are Rs 50 per day for a double bedroom.

