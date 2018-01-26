28-member band of Institute for Blind ready for Republic Day parade

Students of the Institute for the Blind in jolly mood on Thursday. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi) Students of the Institute for the Blind in jolly mood on Thursday. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)

(By Oindrila Mukherjee)

It took Prem Girdhar three trials to get the special frame right for 28 of her visually impaired students of the school band who will take part in the Republic Day function on Friday. The Joint Secretary of the Institute for the Blind at Sector 26, who is leading the band, said though the band has existed for 10 years, it was invited by the UT education department for the first time this year. In 2016, the band made quite an impression on UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore at a school function.

Girdhar says she finally came up with a bamboo frame that has slots for each child to help them walk in a file. She first tried a frame that tied each child to it, but there were objections. “I wanted everything to be perfect for our debut. Our kids are confident of putting up a good show and have practised hard in the last 10 days. The participation has given them a much needed boost,” she gushed. The kids, 18 girls and 10 boys, have been trained by a teacher from Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, twice a week. They play bugle, trumpet, flute and drums. However, they have practised on their own under Girdhar’s guidance for the parade.

Sets of chequered shirts and skirts with red velvet caps have been kept ironed and folded on a bed at the girls’ hostel for the band members to wear these to Friday’s parade. Vrinda, a student of Class IX, is the band leader. She would be giving the salute to the chief guest. The 16-year-old is sitting on a bench in the garden with her best friend Osha, a student of Class VII. “One of my seniors inspired me to join the band six years back. I love music and I dream of singing like Lata Mangeshkar one day. Leading my band has given me a lot of confidence,” says Vrinda, who belongs to a tiny village in Ambala district of Haryana. The 16-year-old is also an accomplished sprinter. She says she and her friends won 40 medals at the National Games for the Visually Impaired in Ludhiana recently. Vrinda also plays the sitar and wants to study music when she goes for higher studies. Her parents are proud that she is leading her band, but would not be able to make it for the celebrations.

Girdhar says, “Parents of day scholars will be there, but the hostellers’ parents won’t be able to make it. Our kids enjoy music and dance. There are no hobbies here, but they are taught right from Class I.” Watching six boys playing cricket in the compound, Girdhar says the children get every facility here and have become self-sufficient. However, she adds that it would be tough for them after school. The world outside does not care enough when it comes to empowering the blind.

Principal JS Jayara, who is also visually impaired, says, “Our children are no less than others. They are unable to see, but they do not lack vision. They have aspirations, too, and the government should focus on inclusivity and accessibility rather than showering them with sympathy and protection.” Jayara lost his eyesight when he was in Class II. Hailing from Uttarakhand, people often pitied his father for his blindness. “Since my father never underestimated me, I thought why should I feel that way? Even if your luck runs out and fate doesn’t treat you well, labour and dedication can help you achieve the impossible.”

