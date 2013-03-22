250 police personnel attend AIDS seminar

An AIDS awareness seminar was on Thursday organised by the Chandigarh Police in collaboration with the State AIDS Control Society (SACS),Chandigarh. About 250 police personnel including a hundred women personnel posted in the Police Control Room and the Communications attended the seminar.

This workshop was much needed as when we raid the slum areas for arresting petty drug abusers,they try to attack us with needles. We feel unsafe. Also,there are times when we are injured and we did not know that it could lead to AIDS, said one of the police officials attending the seminar.

Dr Vaneeta Gupta,Project Director,SACS,Sandeep Mittal,Deputy Director and Dr Jatinder Dhayia AIDS Consultant addressed the seminar. The police personnel was briefed regarding AIDS,the precautions to be taken and how it spreads.

There are certain things which should be given due importance when it comes to the safety of the police personnel. The PCR staff has to visit all kinds of places in the city while on duty. If the personnel of the PCR staff are educated about the risks and prevention of problems that they might encounter,they will be careful and preventive while working, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) communications,Roshan Lal.

