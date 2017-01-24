Mohali: 25-year-old held for raping Canada-based NRI woman

Representational Image Representational Image

A 25-YEAR-OLD law student has been arrested for raping a 53-year-old Canada-based NRI woman while she was alone at her home. The victim alleged that initially, the police did not register a case.

According to the woman’s complaint, she lives in Canada and met accused Pardeep Hundal, 25, through a common friend around three months ago. A few days ago, she went to local Municipal Council officer for her work with the accused.

She alleged that on the intervening night of January 11 and 12, Hundal came to her house. He was heavily drunk and started knocking at her door and told her to open the door as it was an emergency. When she opened the door, Hundal told her that he was in some problem and while she was listening to her, the accused bolted the door from inside and raped her. The accused fled after she raised the alarm.

The victim alleged that she went to the police station the next day and lodged a complaint but the police did not register a case. Then she met the local DSP and narrated her story, following which the police registered a case against the accused on Sunday and arrested him.

Hundal is a law student at a private college. The police produced him in a local court which remanded him in one- day police custody.