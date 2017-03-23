25 IAS officers shifted in Punjab reshuffle

THE STATE government reshuffled 25 IAS officers in Punjab on Wednesday. Roshan Sunkaria, principal secretary, higher education, food and civil supplies, was posted as financial commissioner, rural development and panchayat, in place of S R Ladhar, who has been posted as principal secretary, sports and youth services, against a vacant post.

Anirudh Tewari, principal secretary, non-conventional energy, CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investments, has replaced Raj Kamal Chaudhary, principal secretary, industries and commerce, information technology.

Sarvjit Singh, principal secretary, irrigation, has been posted as principal secretary, transport, relieving Dipinder Singh of additional charge. KAP Sinha, principal secretary, parliamentary affairs, general administration, is now principal secretary, food, in place of Roshan Sunkaria. Sinha will continue to hold charge of general administration.

Anurag Verma, secretary, science and enviroment and agriculture, will be higher education secretary, replacing Sunkari. Verma will also be in charge of director-general of agriculture and horticulture.

DK Tiwari, secretary, local government, has been shifted out and his services have been placed at the disposal of department of finance.

JM Balamurugan, secretary, local government, has got additional charge of joint managing director of Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Corporation.

Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vivek Partap Singh will hold the additional charge of secretary vigilance.

