25,000 acres of paddy under water

The rains which could have proved to be a boon for the paddy crop have turned into a bane with almost 25,000 acres of transplanted paddy submerged under water. These are the estimates gathered by the state department of Agriculture. The most affected areas include districts of Ludhiana and Patiala.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Rahul Tiwari said,The crop in about 20,000 acres in areas surrounding Samrala and Machiwara are currently under water. Till yesterday around 80 villages were under water and now this number has increased to 115. These are our rough estimates and we will be able to get a clear picture of the damage only after the water recedes. Ludhiana has received around 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Director Agriculture,Punjab,Balwinder Singh Sidhu added,We expect some areas to recover but there is not much hope. The maximum damage is in Ludhiana district while areas around Ghaggar river in Patiala are also affected. Our estimates show that we will lose crop in about 15,000-20,000 acres provided the water recedes in the next two days. If the water continues to overflow into the fields then the damage could be much higher.

Along with paddy,fodder crops have also been damaged. The farmers still have time to transplant paddy in their fields but for this they will have to buy new paddy nurseries and their prices are likely to rise, added Sidhu.

Meanwhile,the Met department of Punjab Agricultural University has informed that the southwest monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan and covered the entire country about 10 days earlier than the usual date. Dr K K Gill agrometorolgist added,Southwest monsoon activity is likely to revive during the next one week and as per the numerical weather prediction models,western disturbances would affect the Western Himalayan region and plains of Northwest India in the next 2-3 days. There are chances of light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours.