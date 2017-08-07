221 cases registered under POCSO Act, police say many cases go unreported

While a total of 58 cases were registered under the POCSO Act last year, 81 cases were registered in 2015. While a total of 58 cases were registered under the POCSO Act last year, 81 cases were registered in 2015.

SINCE 2014, the UT Police has registered 221 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which came into force in 2012. However, the police feel that many such cases go unreported. “Although many cases have been registered by the UT Police under the POCSO Act, several cases go unreported. We need to make children and their parents aware of POCSO Act,” said Anjitha Chepyala, DSP Women and Child Support Unit, UT Police.

While a total of 58 cases were registered under the POCSO Act last year, 81 cases were registered in 2015. As many as 62 cases were registered in 2014. Until July this year, 20 cases have already been registered under the POCSO Act.

To make minor girls and boys aware of POCSO, the DSP said, a special campaign has been designed by the women cell of Chandigarh Police. The campaign will focus on children aged between 5 and 14. During the campaign, the girls in schools will be made aware of molestation, physical abuse and bad touch.

File of POCSO cases2016

March 3: 11-year-old girl, a student of class VI, was raped and found pregnant; 12-year-old boy, a student of class VII, apprehended. The victim was three-month pregnant when the case was reported

March 5: 17-year-old girl found pregnant after she was raped by her neighbour at Attawa. The victim was one-and-a-half-month pregnant when the incident came to light

June 14: 16-year-old girl in Colony Number 4, Industrial Area Phase 1, Chandigarh, found two-month pregnant. An unknown person was booked

2015

June 24: 16-year-old girl was found three-month pregnant after she was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old youth

November 23: 14-year-old victim found pregnant in EWS colony, Dhanas; her 15-year-old cousin booked

2014

March 8: 12-year-old girl found pregnnat after she was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Sector 45, Chandigarh. The accused was arrested

May 30: A 16-year-old schoolgirl was rushed to GMSH-16 following stomach pain, doctors declared her two-month pregnant. The victim, a student of Class XI, was raped by her classmate

January 12: A 13-year-old girl was raped and became pregnant. The incident came to light when the victim gave birth to a baby girl at GMCH Sector 32. The victim told the police that she was raped by an unknown person who allegedly lured her and raped her.

POCSO cases that hogged limelight

April 22, 2014: Maneesh Arora, caretaker-cum-supervisor of Bal Niketan, was booked on the complaint of victim girls who alleged that they are being sexually assaulted, beaten, tortured and intimidated by a staff member of Bal Niketan

May 13, 2015: The Chandigarh Police arrested a 23-year-old school bus conductor for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl studying in KG class at Stepping Stones School in Sector 38.

July 11, 2015: Zulfikar Khan was arrested after two youths alleged that they were sodomised by the NGO director while they were minor

