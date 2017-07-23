214 people attend KYC camps in Chandigarh

In continuation of Know Your Case Scheme of Chandigarh Police, around 214 people visited the police stations and units to know the status of their cases and complaints on Saturday.

This Unique Scheme was launched by Chandigarh Police in 2013 under the title “Know your case” to bring greater transparency and accountability in police functioning. Under this scheme, residents can visit the concerned police stations/units and Traffic Lines at Sector-29, Chandigarh, to check the status of their cases and complaints.

On Saturday, 214 people visited 17 police stations, crime branch, operations cell and other police wings. Police officials said the graph of people attending these camps is increasing every month.

