21-yr-old gangraped: US $900 image software helps police track down culprit

Irfan has been driving the auto on rent and was in the process of buying the three-wheeler. Express Irfan has been driving the auto on rent and was in the process of buying the three-wheeler. Express

From Buying a Blurred Image Filter software for 900 US dollars to taking informal assistance of National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel, Chandigarh Police did everything they could to track down the 29-year-old auto driver on Friday.

A source in the investigation agency told Chandigarh Newsline, “The need for the paid software arose when we failed to get clear images of the suspects and the auto used in the crime from the CCTV camera at Sector 42 fuel station where the auto driver had stopped before the crime. A cyber expert advised us to buy this software and before taking this step, we also took the help of our resources in the NIA, who give their approval.”

When they got the footage, the auto was seen bearing the sign of the automobile agency from where it was bought, Bajaj GMP Auto, Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh. Police approached the dealer, who said he sold about 100 autos every month and could not make out from the blurred images which one this was.

The next challenge was to get a clear image of the auto and its number. The police team then tried to get a closer look at the images with the help of CFSL. But, when the image was zoomed, it broke. Then it was decided to buy the software.

READ | 21-year-old gang-raped: Victim identifies accused auto driver within seconds

“The software made a lot of it clear, including the three digits along with one alphabet in the auto’s temporary registration number, CH-78T-2740. The software helped us to get a clear image of 7, T, 2 and 4, which were blurred in the footage. The CH was quite evident in the rough CCTV footage and the driver was covering the other digits with his hand,” said Inspector Nasib Singh, SHO of PS 36, who is leading the probe. SIT Om Parkash, part of the probe team, and his friends in the US, who knew about this software, pooled together money to buy the software. Once they had the numerals, police could narrow down the search. “We went back to the automobile agency with a clear image of CH 7 and found that autos with this number were sold in September 2016. We zeroed in on 27 autos, including the one being used by Irfan.”

“After 27 autos were shortlisted for verification, the list was divided between different police stations for verifiation,” the source said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App