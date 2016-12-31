2016 year ender: The highs and lows of the Tricity

Chandigarh

Smart city

This year, Chandigarh made it to the list of smart cities released by the Ministry of Urban Development. It was ranked number four on the fast-track list. Chandigarh had earlier failed to make it to the list of top 20 smart cities. In the first phase, Chandigarh will get Rs 200 crore for implementation of proposals.

French connection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes French President Francois Hollande at Rock Garden in Chandigarh in January. Jaipal Singh

A French toast was raised when French President Francois Hollande visited Chandigarh on January 24 during his three-day India tour. Hollande along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a business summit and visited various landmarks in the city, including the Capitol Complex, one of the most renowned creations of Le Corbusier. Hollande, who was the chief guest at the Republic Day function in New Delhi, had expressed a desire to come to Chandigarh to see Corbusier’s work. He had expressed hope that UNESCO would give Capitol Complex the status of heritage city, which it eventually got.

Heritage high

Installation of artworks by artists during the Art and Heritage Festival at Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in October. Sahil Walia

On July 18, a 10-year-long wait ended for the city as the Capitol Complex was declared a world heritage site by the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Organisation for Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO). The Capitol Complex was part of transnational serial site of “The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an outstanding contribution to the modern movement” along with six other countries. The Capitol Complex, one of the finest works of Corbusier, has three main buildings — Secretariat, Legislative Assembly and Punjab and Haryana High Court — besides the Open Hand monument and Martyrs Memorial raised in remembrance of the martyrs of India’s freedom struggle.

International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 2nd International Day of Yoga event at Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in June.

Kamleshwar Singh

City Beautiful played host to the second edition of International Yoga Day. Around 30,000 participants — 10,000 each from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana — participated in the event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Capitol Complex. The participants, who enjoyed selfie time with PM Modi, also got to take home yoga mats, t-shirts and bags.

The winner takes it all

Arun Sood, BJP candidate, after winning MC elections in December. Express

The BJP-SAD alliance made a clean sweep in the Municipal Corporation elections by clinching 21 of the 26 seats. In its worst performance since 1996, the Congress managed to take only four seats. Of the 22 candidates that the BJP fielded in 26 wards, 20 of them won with clear majority while the SAD won one seat out of the four seats it contested.

Vijay Dev exits

UT Adviser Vijay Dev was unceremoniously transferred to New Delhi on March 9 by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The tenure of this 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer was the shortest since 2003, when R S Gujral served as UT Adviser for two months. People belonging to different groups — political, industrial and residential welfare associations — declared support for Dev. They held local politicians responsible for the transfer, and demanded that it be cancelled. During his short stint, Dev faced criticism for giving preferential treatment to UT cadre officers. He was replaced by Parimal Rai, a 1985 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer.

Parking pain

The much-awaited multi-level parking in Sector 17 opened in May this year. But the euphoria was short-lived. Barely three months after being thrown open to the general public, the city’s first multi-level parking lot, built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, was locked up. The term of the company managing the parking lot had ended after three months and the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had failed to find a company for running the parking lot. After three days, the MC decided to run the parking lot on its own.

International flights

International flight operations finally started on September 15, 2016, after Air India Express (AIE) flights took off from the Chandigarh International Airport to Sharjah International Airport (SHJ). IndiGo became the second airlines to begin its first direct, non-stop daily flight from Chandigarh (IXC) to Dubai (DXB) on September 26. At present, two international flights operate from Chandigarh International Airport, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

Director dilemma at PGI

A serious controversy surrounds the selection of the PGIMER director, after a three-member search and a selection committee, formed by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, shortlisted a panel of three doctors for the top post. PGI doctors allege that of the three shortlisted candidates, one is junior for the post while another candidate had faced a vigilance probe earlier. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes, which had received a complaint from the PGI’s SC and ST body alleging discrimination against SC candidates during the selection process, has also recommended a review of the shortlist.

In protest mode

From the nursing strike at PGIMER to teachers climbing mobile towers, the city was in a protest mode. While in February, more than 2,000 PGI nurses went on a strike in protest against recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, crippling health services, to register their demands, teachers climbed up a mobile tower in September and November in Chandigarh and stayed put until their demands were met. In August, more than 1,200 resident doctors went on a strike after a patient’s family member assaulted a resident doctor. It was for the first time in recent years that the hospital, which sees a footfall of around 10,000 patients daily, witnessed multiple strikes.

Holi hangover

RIGHT after Holi celebrations in March this year, the then chief judicial magistrate, Anubhav Sharmsa, sentenced 33 persons to one-month jail for drunken driving. While one of the offenders was let off by suspending his licence for six months, the remaining offenders were sent to jail on Saturday, only to be locked up till Monday, after which they were granted bail. So much for a Holi day!

Zulfiqar convicted

Zulfiqar arrested in POCSO case in July. Express

AFTER hitting the headlines in July 2015, NGO Theatre Age’s Zulfiqar Khan was finally sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of seven years for sodomy this December. Khan had made his name by helping needy children by educating them and collecting money by selling old newspapers.

Rattandeep acquitted

IN a major setback to the UT Police, the district courts acquitted terrorist Rattandeep Singh, who was chief of Bhindranwale Tiger Force of Khalistan, in an alleged case of bomb blast which took place outside the old passport office in Sector 34 on June 30, 1999. The orders were pronounced 17 years after the crime was committed. The other two accused in the case had already been sentenced in 2002.

Cop sentenced

UT Police constable Avtar Singh was sentenced to 20 years for gangraping a 35-year-old woman. The court had convicted him on the statement of the victim who alleged that two persons were present in the room when the crime was committed.

Puneet Sandhu murder case

In March, 2016, a local court acquitted all four accused in the Puneet Sandhu murder case. All four accused in the case — Ram Lal Chaudhary, his daughter Anju Walia, Supreet Singh and Manpreet Singh — were exonerated from the charges of murder. Model Puneet Sandhu was shot dead on August 16, 2014, late in the evening at her flat in Sector 49. Sandhu’s sister Avneet Kaur gave a statement to the police that Ram Lal Chaudhary and his daughter Anju had hatched the conspiracy of murdering Puneet, but Avneet and his mother later turned hostile.

Rape in auto

A gangrape shook Chandigarh towards the end of the year when an auto driver and his accomplice raped a call centre employee. Police managed to arrest only one culprit yet.

Robbery that wasn’t

News about robbers looting a jewellery showroom in Sector 17 made the headlines in May this year. After a few days, however, the police cracked the case and arrested the shop owners who had concocted the entire story to claim insurance amount. According to the police, the owners, Vinod Verma and Rajnish Verma, had concocted the story to claim insurance amount of Rs 10 crore.

Snatch point

The city witnessed a surge in snatchings this year. A total of 143 cases of snatchings were registered at different police stations.

The white tiger

It was a sad day when Lucky, a white tiger and father of other two white tigers, Lakshya and Dia, died at the age of 11, bringing the white tiger count to two at the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, also known as Chhatbir Zoo.

Dog cruelty

The year saw animal activists swing into action and report cases of cruelty against animals. Residents protested against cruelty to stray dog after a video of its thrashing went viral on social networking sites. An FIR was lodged by Nandini Kakar, a member of Animal Welfare Board of India, against four people, including the president of the Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 48, V K Bansal; Brajesh Kaushal; Omesh and V P Saini under the Animal Protection Act Section 11 (1) at Sector 49 police station. In another case of cruelty against animals, a mother of two-month-old puppies was allegedly beaten to death in Sector 49, Housing Board Society, in October.

Ambulance service

The UT Department of Animal Husbandry started animal ambulance for small/pet animals. Started under the MPLAD scheme, the first-of-its-kind animal ambulance will transport sick/injured animals to nearby government veterinary hospitals for treatment.

PU in crisis

Financial crisis in Panjab University worsened when Vice-Chancellor Arun Grover stated in the Senate meeting on September 3 this year that “PU may have to shut down by January next year if the Centre doesn’t clear funds”. At the meeting, the Senate approved the university’s revised budget estimate of Rs 502.11 crore for the current fiscal, with a deficit of Rs 277 crore.

Election fever

The Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU) and breakaway NSUI faction NSUI-SF won the Panjab University campus students’ elections, defeating SOI and ABVP, the student wings of SAD and BJP respectively. The biggest surprise was an impressive show by the Students for Society.

Sporting chair

For the first time, the Panjab University has constituted a Sports and Physical Education Chair in the name of three-time Olympic gold medal winner Balbir Singh senior and has asked Abhinav Bindra to be appointed as the head.

Teaching time

Guest faculty teaching starts in the city government schools with the likes of Pawan Kumar Bansal, Naunihal Singh volunteering to share their knowledge and experience. This followed a plea by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

MOHALI

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur ISBT

Notorious for several delays and increased cost, the first tower of the ISBT, named after Sikh martyr Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, was finally completed this year. The ISBT, the construction of which began in 2009, was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on December 16. As many as 1,900 buses can ply from the new ISBT in Phase VI, which will remain open for 24 hours. This will we be the first bus stand in the state where facilities like free wi-fi will be available. Two terminals are still under construction and will take around two more years to be completed.

New Administrative Complex

The New Administrative Complex in Sector 76 constructed on seven acres was unveiled in August this year. The work on the new complex was started in 2013 and was expected to be completed in December 2015. Although the new complex will solve traffic woes of Phase 1, it is around five kilometres from the new bus stand which is causing problems for people. All the offices have been shifted to the new complex by August 31. Earlier, the district complex was being run from the old building of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority.

New court complex

The building of the new court complex was inaugurated this year. The court complex, which is adjoining the district administrative complex, was earlier run from the building of a community centre in Phase 3B2. While it’s spanking new, the new complex suffers from problems such as lack of chambers for lawyers, faulty electrical connections and less parking space.

Criminals with Pak links

Criminals allegedly having Pakistan links were arrested by the district police in January this year. The gangsters were highway robbers and police recovered high-end weapons from them. Gurjant Singh Bholu, who was heading the gang, was the biggest catch by the district police this year as he was involved in a number of cases of highway robbery and attempt to murder.

Fake notes

Abhinav Verma who impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a start-up project was arrested by the Mohali district police with Rs 42 lakh in new currency notes of Rs 2,000 in November. Abhinav’s cousin and his business partner too were arrested. The police claimed that Abhinav circulated around Rs 30 lakh in the market and duped several people.

PANCHKULA

Shalimar Mall owner arrested

A local court sent Shalimar Mall owner R K Aggarwal and his wife Kamlesh Rani to judicial custody in November 2016 in the Rs 70-crore mall fraud case. They had been arrested by the Panchkula police on November 2. There are several complaints against Shalimar Mall pending in the UT consumer court as well. More than 100 complainants alleged that they were promised shops in the Shalimar Mall in Sector 5, Panchkula, but were never handed over the possession, nor was the money returned.

Geetanjali murder case

Three years after the sensational murder case of Panchkula resident Geetanjali, who was found shot dead in Gurgaon, the CBI arrested her husband, civil judge Ravneet Garg, in September. Geetanjali’s bullet-riddled body was recovered on July 17, 2013, at Police Lines in Gurgaon. Parents of the deceased, who reside in Sector 8, Panchkula, alleged that she was being harassed for dowry and accused Ravneet and his family of killing their daughter. The Haryana government recommended a CBI probe in the case on July 27, 2013. The CBI lodged a murder case in Gurgaon, in which Ravneet was named as the prime suspect and his parents, too, were booked.

Ringside view of sports

At the goalpost

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

After hitting the headlines in 2015 for becoming the first Indian player to play in Norway and the first to play a competitive match in any European top-tier club, 2016 saw lanky 24-year-old Mohali footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu become the first Indian to feature in Europa League. The goalkeeper also figured in Indian football team in the AFC Asian Cup Qualification matches this year and was nominated for the 2016 All Indian Football Federation award for special recognition.

Teeing off

Karandeep Kocchar Karandeep Kocchar

This 17-year-old golfer bagged the Indian Golf Union Order of Merit apart from winning the All India Amateur Championship. He became the only Indian amateur player to win a PGTI event. In November, Kochhar also became the youngest player to win a PGTI event by winning the PGTI players’ championship in Kolkata, breaking Shubhankar Sharma’s record as the youngest player.

Right strike

Harjeet Singh Harjeet Singh

From being adjudged the best player in the U-21 Sultan of Johor Cup in 2013, Kurali youngster 20-year-old Harjeet Singh Puli led Indian U-21 team to the title win in the Junior World Cup, helping India become the second country after Germany to win the Junior World Cup twice. He led the 18-member Indian hockey junior team which ended India’s 15-year-old wait to win the junior world cup in Lucknow, defeating Belgium in the final in December this year. He was awarded Hockey India Jugraj Singh Upcoming Player of The Year award in 2016.

Bull’s eye

Vinita Bharadwaj Vinita Bharadwaj

For someone who is suffering from third-degree STEV Virus in the right foot and cannot stand in a shooting position for more than an hour, 22-year-old Vinita’s Bhardwaj’s rise at the national and international level is astounding. This feisty Haryana shooter became the world champion in the 10 M air rifle event in the FISU World Universities Shooting Sport Championship this year.

Wedding bells

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech after their wedding in December. Express

The city played the host to the big fat Indian cricket wedding of the year — that of cricketer Yuvraj Singh with British-Mauritian model-actor Hazel Keech. While a quiet wedding ceremony under Sikh traditions took place at the Baba Ram Singh Ganduan Wale at Duffera village on Sirhind-Chandigarh road, Fatehgarh Sahib, a grand cocktail and mehendi celebration in Chandigarh saw a bevy of celebs.