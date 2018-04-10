2016 Jat quota stir: Haryana government decides to withdraw 180 more cases

Sources said that the cases mainly belong to blockage of local roads apart from obstructing government officials on duty and damaging government and private properties. (File photo) Sources said that the cases mainly belong to blockage of local roads apart from obstructing government officials on duty and damaging government and private properties. (File photo)

Haryana government has decided to withdraw 180 more cases registered in connection with the February 2016 Jat quota stir. Speaking to the mediapersons, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S S Prasad said that till now the government has decided to withdraw 398 cases.

According to Prasad, almost 137 cases were withdrawn till June 2, 2017, while 81 more cases were withdrawn till February 5, 2018. In the latest phase, the government has decided to withdraw 180 cases in which 622 persons are accused.

Sources said that the cases mainly belong to blockage of local roads apart from obstructing government officials on duty and damaging government and private properties.

Apart from this, the state government would seek approval of the central government about withdrawal of those cases which are related to blockage of National Highways.

As per the process, the decision of the government is conveyed to the deputy commissioners who further write to the District Attorneys (DAs), who then put up the request before the courts.

Earlier, following an agitation, the state government on February 12 had assured Jat leaders that the government would withdraw all such criminal cases that are in its purview except those being investigated by the CBI.

Official sources said that the government has not yet decided to withdraw a few cases of heinous crime. Jat agitators had demanded withdrawal of all cases lodged in connection with the quota stir in Haryana during past few years. However, Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan, in his legal opinion to the government in February, had stated that the cases registered and being investigated by the CBI in connection with the February 2016 Jat reservation violence cannot be withdrawn.

