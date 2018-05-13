2015 US national rape case: Chargesheet says police took over two years to arrest accused auto driver

On the night of the incident, the US national was searching for a low budget hotel as she did not have much money on her. On the night of the incident, the US national was searching for a low budget hotel as she did not have much money on her.

IT TOOK Chandigarh Police just over two years to arrest the autorickshaw driver who had allegedly raped a US national in November 2015. That too after the hint given by the victim herself in her email to the police which mentioned the two incomplete digits of the number of the auto. Then, the accused Baldev Singh was arrested in December 2017, mentioned the chargesheet submitted on March 19 this year.

According to the chargesheet, the victim, in her complaint to Chandigarh Police via email, stated that the autorickshaw of the accused which she hired had the upper number 87 and lower number 177. Based on the information, police started searching for the accused. The police initially contacted RLA (Registration and Licensing Authority) and learnt that the number CH 87T was allotted for the sale of new vehicles to RSA Motors at Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh. But the police found that RSA Motors sold only new cars and not autorickshaws.

The police again contacted RLA about firms selling autos in Tricity and found that a firm named GMP Motors was involved in the sale of autos and three-wheelers and they had been allotted the number CH 78T. The police then contacted GMP Motors and inquired about the CH 78 T/177 and the latter told them that as per their records, an auto, numbering CH 78 (T) 0177, was sold to one Vikramjeet Singh, a resident of Phase VI, Mohali. But Vikramjeet told police that the auto was being used by his brother-in-law Baldev Singh, a resident of Kharajpura, Rajpura (Patiala) from 2014 to 2015.

According to the chargesheet, the American woman had also stated that her cellphone was snatched by the accused. Chandigarh Police then matched the IMEI details of the snatched mobile phone provided by the victim in her complaint. When police put the specific IMEI number under surveillance, it was learnt that Baldev was using his SIM card on the US national’s cellphone from April 18, 2015, to April 19, 2015, and on April 19, the accused had also called a person from the victim’s phone.

The police also learnt that the woman, while in Chandigarh, had also called up someone from her cellphone on the intervening night of April 17 and 18. The person was then traced and he told the police that he knew Baldev, who took the American woman in his auto to find a hotel.

Following investigation, Baldev was arrested from Ludhiana on December 20, 2017. During interrogation, Baldev said that he, along with Jaswinder Singh alias Lucky alias Bhapa, a resident of Kharar, raped the woman at Jaswinder’s residence and while dropping her off at ISBT-43 in Chandigarh, they took away her cellphone and tab. While Baldev is in judicial custody, Jaswinder is still at large.

In the chargesheet, Chandigarh Police has also attached the translated medical report of the victim along with copies of her e-mails. Incidentally, the TIP (Test Identification Parade) and statements under Section 164 CrPC are yet to be recorded for which the police have moved an application in court to get them done through videoconference as the American was not willing to come to Chandigarh.

According to the complaint, the woman came to India on a tourist visa in 2015 and she was scheduled to go to France after visiting Haridwar and a few other places. On the night of the incident, the US national was searching for a low budget hotel as she did not have much money on her. She then met Baldev and asked him to find a hotel for her at a reasonable rate. So, Baldev took her to Jaswinder’s place in Kharar where the two allegedly raped her. The accused then dropped her off at Sector 43 ISBT the next morning from where she left for Haridwar and then for France.

