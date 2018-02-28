2015 minor girl gangrape: All 5 convicts get 25 yrs in jail, court says they don’t deserve leniency 

The court slapped fine of Rs 2 lakh each, amount payable to the prosecutrix in the form of fixed deposits. The court slapped fine of Rs 2 lakh each, amount payable to the prosecutrix in the form of fixed deposits.

“THE MEN who are supposed to protect the girl child have themselves ravished a small girl by forming a group which is most despicable. The offence committed by the accused does not deserve even an inch of leniency,” said Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Judge Special Court, Chandigarh, while sentencing all five gangrape convicts to 25-year rigorous imprisonment and fining Rs 2 lakh each. The fine shall be payable to the prosecutrix in the form of fixed deposits.

All the five accused in the case, Chander Shekhar (22), Bansi (35), Surjit Singh (35), Shekhar Rana (21) and Sahil Verma (22), were convicted by the court on February 22 on charges of “gangrape”, “abduction” and “abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage”.

Out of the five convicted, Chander Shekhar is unmarried while the remaining four are married. All the accused pleaded innocence and requested the court for leniency.

However, the prosecution contended that “the crime that was committed by the convicts was a grave offence. In view of the serious nature of the offence, the convicts do not deserve any leniency”.

The prosecutrix, who was 17-year-old when the crime was committed on her, was dragged into the van on September 12, 2015, when she was coming back from her tuition. She was taken to a forest area at Mauli Jagran village, where the convicts took turns to rape her. They dumped her in the forest area and escaped. She was a student of Class XII at that time.

The victim somehow managed to reach home at 11 pm and narrated the incident to her mother. A formal complaint was lodged with the police. Her medical examination confirmed rape. A case was registered against five persons.

Chander Shekhar, a resident of Railway Colony, was first arrested by the police from Manimajra. He disclosed names of his accomplices. Later, the police arrested Bansi, a resident of Manimajra, Sehkhar Rana and Surjit Singh, residents of Faidan village, and Sahil Verma, a resident of Sector 68, Mohali.

High drama was witnessed in the court after the rigorous imprisonment was pronounced. Relatives and family members of the convicts had assembled outside the courtroom. Seeing the high number of people gathering outside the courtroom, heavy police deployment was made to avert any disruption in the court proceedings. However, the judge allowed them to meet the convicts inside the court before the convicts were taken away by the police.

