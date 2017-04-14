20 per cent growth in passenger

The statistics reveal that the airport has also seen a growth of 8.7 per cent in the aircraft during 2016-2017 The statistics reveal that the airport has also seen a growth of 8.7 per cent in the aircraft during 2016-2017

THE CHANDIGARH International Airport has recorded a growth of 20 per cent passenger traffic in March 2016-17, according to the latest traffic statistics released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The statistics reveal that the airport has also seen a growth of 8.7 per cent in the aircraft during 2016-2017.

As per the AAI statistics, during 2015-16, the total traffic recorded at the airport was 1,533,290. For the entire year, 14,201 aircraft arrived at the airport. The traffic, however, increased in 2016-17 and saw a growth of 20 per cent. AAI officials said that the airport recorded traffic of 1,835,355. At 8.7 per cent, the number of aircraft also increased to 15,437 during the period at the Chandigarh Airport. Also, during 2016-17, the airport, officials said, recorded a total number of 78,420 international traffic at the airport. Two international flights are currently operating from the Chandigarh Intentional Airport.

The airport authorities at Chandigarh Airport said there had been an exponential domestic traffic growth of the Chandigarh airport in 10 years. During 2006-2007, the traffic was 1.54 lakh while for 2015-16, the total number reached 15.33 lakh. In 2006, only three flights were operating per day. The number of flights which now operate is 38. “Twenty per cent growth of traffic at the airport is a good indication. We are looking forward to seeing further increase in the traffic and more flights from our airport,” Chandigarh Airport CEO Sunil Dutt told Chandigarh Newsline on Thursday.

In 2015 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new terminal known as Chandigarh International Airport located in Mohali. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore. Several new destinations have been added by the airlines operating at the airport since then.

While the airport authorities are expecting further boost in the traffic, the runway upgradation work by the Indian Air Force (IAF) which is starting soon is likely to hit the flight operations at the airport as they are planning to limit the watch hours for the commercial airlines.

