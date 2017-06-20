2 youths on bike target 61-yr-old woman, snatch her gold chain

Finding the old woman alone, a young man came and snatched her gold chain. (Representational Image) Finding the old woman alone, a young man came and snatched her gold chain. (Representational Image)

TWO YOUTHS on a motorcycle snatched the gold chain of a 61-year-old woman when she was walking to her house in Sector 11 on Sunday night. Returning from the local market, she was accompanied by her son and daughter-in-law who were walking ahead of her. The incident happened around 10.30 pm when the victim, Anita Devi, was walking behind her son, Dr Kshitiz, and his wife.

Finding the old woman alone, a young man came and snatched her gold chain. The victim raised the alarm, and her son and daughter-in-law rushed to help her, but the accused escaped after sitting on a motorcycle of his accomplice. In his statement to the police, Dr Kshitiz said that the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet and the pillion rider who snatched the gold chain was without helmet. Police sources said the victim was so traumatised that she could not narrate the sequence of events to the police.

Police sources said the modus operandi of the snatchers indicated that they could be the same snatchers who were recently caught on a CCTV camera installed in Sector 56 while snatching the gold chain of 40-year-old Bimla Devi of Sector 56 on June 16. These snatchers had also snatched one gold chain and a purse from two women in Sector 34 and Sector 46 respectively on June 16.

Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO of Sector 11 police station, said, “The victim along with her family members was returning from the market to her house when one snatcher struck and escaped on a motorcycle around 10.30 pm. We have lodged an FIR. We checked the entire area looking for any CCTV footage but are yet to receive any concrete thing.” A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. The city has witnessed 98 snatching incidents this year and more than 55 snatching cases are yet to be solved.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App