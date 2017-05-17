Chandigarh: Two on motorcycle killed as speeding truck hits them

TWO MOTORCYCLISTS, including an Army personnel, were killed after being hit by a speeding truck on Kalka-Shimla highway near Chandikotla village on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Birbal Khan, 33, an Army personnel and a resident of Jind district, and Kaka Khan, 35, a resident of Hangoli village near Barwala in Panchkula. The two were hit by a speeding truck from behind. The accident happened around 12 noon. Police said the two victims were relatives and were going towards Pinjore when they met with the road accident.

Sources said former SDM of Kalka, Ashutosh Rajan, who was crossing from the same highway, informed the police about the accident. The helmet of the motorcycle driver was broken.

However, the bodies kept lying on the main road for more than an hour and these were lifted only when cops from Pinjore police station and Chandimandir police station rushed to the spot. The victims were taken to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where doctors declared both of them brought dead.

The bodies were transported from the accident spot to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, in a private vehicle.

Sources said that the truck driver was intercepted near HMT factory, Pinjore, and arrested.

The bodies were kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Sector 6. A case was registered at Chandimandir police station. The bodies will be handed over to family members after a postmortem examination on Wednesday.

