2 ex-SAD ministers booked for manhandling cops

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh had to come to the gurdwara on August 20 to resolve the dispute. (File) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh had to come to the gurdwara on August 20 to resolve the dispute. (File)

Two former SAD ministers, Sucha Singh Langah and Seva Singh Sekhwan, were booked by Gurdaspur police on Monday, along with Aam Aadmi Party leader Kanwalpreet Singh Kaki for allegedly manhandling police and preventing them from doing duty. Another 27 people have been booked and 300 unidentified people are also wanted in the case.

Trouble began when Buta Singh, accountant of the historic Gurdwara Ghalughara in Kahnuwan of Gurdaspur, was arrested after being caught in a compromising position with a woman at a gurdwara inn on August 11. But, anger erupted against the gurdwara president and former MLA Johar Singh, who has been president of the gurdwara committee for over 20 years. His accommodation was also inside the gurdwara.

It also gave SAD and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) an opportunity to challenge the incumbent committee. Johar Singh came closer to the Congress before the Assembly election.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh had to come to the gurdwara on August 20 to resolve the dispute. Langah and Sekhwan were also moving towards the gurdwara in a motorcade with the Jathedar and supporters. Police allegedly attempted to stop this motorcade. A large number of SAD workers then overpowered the police and made their way to the gurdwara. Now, a case has been registered against SAD and AAP leaders along with supporters.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App